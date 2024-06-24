Cooper Financial Group Has $822,000 Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)





Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 1,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

BDX opened at $238.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.90. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $224.00 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The company has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $472,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total value of $781,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,713.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $472,876.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,615 shares of company stock worth $2,033,381. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).







Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com’s FREE daily email newsletter.