Cool down, power up and save energy with Houston Happens!

HOUSTON (KIAH) – It’s a hot summer in Houston, but Maggie Flecknoe and Houston Happens have some cool ideas to make the most of the season. On today’s show, Katheryn Emory and Chip Wade are offering some great home improvement tips, and electricplans.com is helping consumers save money on their energy bills.

But that’s not all! There are also some new iced coffee flavors and donuts on the menu at Dunkin for Iced Coffee Day, and we get a special shoutout from Bun B, rapper and owner of Houston’s very own Trill Burgers. It’s going to be a hot one, but Houston Happens is here to help you power through the summer.





Iced Coffee for a Cause with Dunkin’

It’s Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day! And you can sip for a good cause! Local Houston Dunkin’ Director of Operations, Cristina Morales, joins Maggie to share how you can get involved.

Texans Turf

If you struggle with your lawn or if you just hate mowing in this heat, then it’s time to call Texans Turf. This is where landscape design meets art, and Dan Gray is the owner who can help you achieve that perfect lawn you’ve always wanted.

NLD Electricity Plans

Our friends at ElectricityPlans.com want to help people in Houston save money on their electric bills.. The weather forecast for this summer is hot, and consumers are already dealing with high prices across the board, and that includes electricity. Rebecca Bridges joins Maggie with more.

Power Up Your Summer

Join Kathryn Emery and Chip Wade, two of the most seasoned home improvement experts in the business, as they take you on a journey of discovery to show you all the gear you need to update the functionality and style of your home.

Bun B Shoutout

Maximizing Summer Travel Dollars with Travel Mom

This segment of the show is sponsored by Travel Mom.