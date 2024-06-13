Concentric Wealth Management LLC Takes $244,000 Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)





Concentric Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $137.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.35. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,793.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $963,514.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,910,900.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,793.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,521 shares of company stock worth $4,620,263. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on YUM. Barclays boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on YUM

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also







Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com’s FREE daily email newsletter.