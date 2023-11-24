Mortgage interest rates were mostly up versus last week, according to data collected by Bankrate. Rates for 30-year fixed, 15-year fixed and jumbo loans increased, while 5/1 ARM rates fell.

After exceeding 8 percent in recent weeks, mortgage rates have fallen under that mark, back into the 7 percent range. One big driver: Inflation has cooled, which means the Federal Reserve could wrap up its hiking cycle. The Fed last hiked its key interest rate in July, which brought up borrowing costs on a variety of financial products, including mortgages.

The central bank held firm on another rate hike this month, indicating it expects rates to stay on the higher side for the foreseeable future.

“Inflation pressures are easing, which helps bring mortgage rates down,” says Greg McBride, Bankrate’s chief financial analyst. “There is still the issue of ballooning supply of government debt pulling in the other direction. Mortgage rates will yo-yo up and down as the market absorbs new information on the economy and government debt issuance.”

The rise in mortgage rates comes alongside appreciating home prices, both of which have prevented more buyers from entering the market. Over half of home purchase mortgages originated in July had a monthly payment over $2,000, according to Black Knight. Twenty-three percent of originations in July had a payment over $3,000. The affordability squeeze is stretching budgets, and keeping many first-time homebuyers out of the market altogether.

Rates last updated November 24, 2023.

These rates are averages based on the assumptions shown here. Actual rates listed across the site may vary.

Current 30 year mortgage rate moves upward, +0.05%

Today’s average 30-year fixed-mortgage rate is 7.74 percent, up 5 basis points over the last week. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was higher, at 8.05 percent.

At the current average rate, you’ll pay a combined $715.72 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That’s $3.45 higher compared with last week.

15-year mortgage rate goes up, +0.06%

The average rate you’ll pay for a 15-year fixed mortgage is 7.02 percent, up 6 basis points over the last week.

Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost around $900 per $100,000 borrowed. That may squeeze your monthly budget than a 30-year mortgage would, but it comes with some big advantages: You’ll come out several thousand dollars ahead over the life of the loan in total interest paid and build equity much faster.

5/1 ARM rate eases, -0.11%

The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 6.83 percent, falling 11 basis points over the last 7 days.

Adjustable-rate mortgages, or ARMs, are home loans that come with a floating interest rate. To put it another way, the interest rate will change at regular intervals, unlike fixed-rate mortgages. These loan types are best for those who expect to refinance or sell before the first or second adjustment. Rates could be substantially higher when the loan first adjusts, and thereafter.

While borrowers shunned ARMs during the pandemic days of super-low rates, this type of loan has made a comeback as mortgage rates have risen.

Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 6.83 percent would cost about $654 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years, but could ratchet higher by hundreds of dollars afterward, depending on the loan’s terms.

Jumbo mortgage interest rate moves higher, +0.11%

The average jumbo mortgage rate is 7.82 percent, up 11 basis points from a week ago. A month ago, the average rate for jumbo mortgages was higher, at 8.02 percent.

At the current average rate, you’ll pay a combined $721.26 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. Compared to last week, that’s $7.61 higher.

Refinance rates

Today’s 30-year mortgage refinance rate retreats, -0.04%

The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 7.74 percent, down 4 basis points from a week ago. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was higher, at 8.15 percent.

At the current average rate, you’ll pay $715.72 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That’s down $2.77 from what it would have been last week.

Where are mortgage rates heading?

Mortgage rates have done a 180 as of late, falling back under 8 percent. With inflation cooling and 10-year Treasury yields declining, the 30-year fixed mortgage could head into the 6 percent range by next year.

The rates on 30-year mortgages mostly follow the 10-year Treasury, which shifts continuously as economic conditions dictate, while the cost of variable-rate home loans mirror the Fed’s moves.

What these rates mean for you and your mortgage

While mortgage rates fluctuate considerably,, there is some consensus that we won’t see rates return to 3 percent for some time. If you’re shopping for a mortgage now, it might be wise to lock your rate when you find an affordable loan. If your house-hunt is taking longer than expected, revisit your budget so you’ll know exactly how much house you can afford at prevailing market rates.

Keep in mind: You could save thousands over the life of your mortgage by getting at least three loan offers, according to Freddie Mac research. You don’t have to stick with your bank or credit union, either. There are many types of mortgage lenders, including online-only and local, smaller shops.

“All too often, some [homebuyers] take the path of least resistance when seeking a mortgage, in part because the process of buying a home can be stressful, complicated and time-consuming,” says Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst for Bankrate. “But when we’re talking about the potential of saving a lot of money, seeking the best deal on a mortgage has an excellent return on investment. Why leave that money on the table when all it takes is a bit more effort to shop around for the best rate, or lowest cost, on a mortgage?”

Methodology

Bankrate displays two sets of rate averages that are produced from two surveys we conduct: one daily (“overnight averages”) and the other weekly (“Bankrate Monitor averages”).

The rates on this page represent our overnight averages. For these averages, APRs and rates are based on no existing relationship or automatic payments.

Learn more about Bankrate’s rate averages, editorial guidelines and how we make money.