Companies Like Pacific Edge (NZSE:PEB) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

Even when a business is losing money, it’s possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So, the natural question for Pacific Edge (NZSE:PEB) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we’ll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). We’ll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

How Long Is Pacific Edge’s Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. In March 2023, Pacific Edge had NZ$78m in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was NZ$28m. Therefore, from March 2023 it had 2.7 years of cash runway. That’s decent, giving the company a couple years to develop its business. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Pacific Edge Growing?

Pacific Edge boosted investment sharply in the last year, with cash burn ramping by 53%. While that isa little concerning at a glance, the company has a track record of recent growth, evidenced by the impressive 71% growth in revenue, over the very same year. On balance, we’d say the company is improving over time. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Easily Can Pacific Edge Raise Cash?

There’s no doubt Pacific Edge seems to be in a fairly good position, when it comes to managing its cash burn, but even if it’s only hypothetical, it’s always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By comparing a company’s annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Since it has a market capitalisation of NZ$81m, Pacific Edge’s NZ$28m in cash burn equates to about 35% of its market value. That’s not insignificant, and if the company had to sell enough shares to fund another year’s growth at the current share price, you’d likely witness fairly costly dilution.

So, Should We Worry About Pacific Edge’s Cash Burn?

On this analysis of Pacific Edge’s cash burn, we think its revenue growth was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. While we’re the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about Pacific Edge’s situation. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 3 warning signs for Pacific Edge (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

