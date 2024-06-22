Community Investment Management hires India head amid $10 billion inflows ahead of key global Bond Index entry

San Francisco-based Community Investment Management has hired a country head for its India operation, just weeks ahead of the nation’s entry into a key global bond index.

Ravi Vukkadala will lead the firm’s investment activities in India as it aims to establish a long-term presence in the country, CIM’s Chief Operating Officer Vivek Krishnappa said in response to an email query from Bloomberg News.

Vukkadala has about 20 years of experience in investing, according to his LinkedIn profile. Prior to this, he was the chief executive officer at Northern Arc Investments — a Chennai-based fund management company.

The appointment comes as Indian bonds prepare to debut on JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s emerging market index. The index inclusion goes live on June 28 and foreign inflows into Indian bonds have already hit $10 billion since the announcement in September.

Community Investment Management, a financial services player that offers debt financing to under-served communities, joins global firms that have been on a hiring spree in India.

The companies are seeking to bring professionals who carved out careers abroad to help expand business in the world’s fastest-growing major economy.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India’s undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.