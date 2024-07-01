Community comes together to raise money for Adams St. businesses
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) —
Owners of the Brinkerhoff Mansion hosting a fundraiser to help since the devastating fire on Adams Street destroyed several businesses in Downtown Springfield.
It’s been a couple weeks since a fire ravished the buildings, and ever since the community rallied to help those impacted.
Newschannel 20 spoke to several of those affected on how they are rebuilding after a tragedy.
“You put your heart and soul and a lot of times your personal savings into starting your business, so to watch it crumble and be burned up is devastating,” said Elizabeth Wake, the owner of the Wakery.
The owners of downtown Adams St. businesses are still picking up the pieces after a devastating fire leaving many of them with nothing but rubble.
“As artists, we already make money whenever we make art, so it’s just very difficult during this time to stay afloat. I know a lot of these girls depend on this job for their rent, they have children I mean it’s just very, very difficult to say the least,” said Emilee Kmett, apprentice for Electric Quill Tattoos.
The community, however, is giving them a chance to get back on their feet.
“We understand what it’s like to have a small business to operate and some of the challenges that go along with that, so this is a great way for us to be able to say hey, we support these businesses that have been massively impacted, and give them a chance to at least earn something in the midst of their rebuild,” said Gordon Fidler, co-owner of the Brinkerhoff Mansion.
The Brinkerhoff Mansion hosted a fundraiser to raise money for the fund that is set up to help the businesses recover, while those impacted and surrounding businesses set up tents to sell their own products and merchandise.
“The local vendors that were close to them that had some time that they had to be shut down and will have to in the future, they get to keep that money,” said Tammy Fidler, co-owner of the Brinkerhoff Mansion, “every penny is going to them.”
The fire impacted each business in a different way, with some losing everything.
“It’s just been a huge struggle to kind of literally have to start from scratch, we haven’t been able to enter the building at all to see if there’s anything we can salvage so that’s been a little frustrating,” said Samantha Enz, co-owner of the Cats’ Pyjamas Cat Cafe.
While some haven’t even had the chance to get started.
“So haven’t opened yet but planning to open in September time initially, but due to the fire that happened downtown, that timeline has been pushed back at least 30 days maybe looking more towards the end of the year,” said Alli Donaldson, owner of the Golden Hour Bake House.
Some are still recovering after being shut down for over a week.
“We endured a lot of smoke damage coming into us, we also had our electricity cut as they were trying to figure everything out, so we had no electricity for three days, lost a lot of products in the fridge,” Wake said.
Regardless of the circumstance, they all agreed on one thing: the meaningfulness of the community coming together in a time of need.
“It’s overwhelming the amount of support that we’ve gotten, it’s beautiful when the community comes together even in a tragic incident. It just really is a light at the end of the tunnel,” Kmett said.
“It’s what makes all of this worth it you know, just to have that kind of support it kind of helps to bolster you from falling into complete just utter darkness,” Enz said.
She added they are looking at a couple of properties to try to relocate and hope to open in the next couple of months.