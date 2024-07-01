July 1, 2024


Community comes together to raise money for Adams St. businesses

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) —

Owners of the Brinkerhoff Mansion hosting a fundraiser to help since the devastating fire on Adams Street destroyed several businesses in Downtown Springfield.

It’s been a couple weeks since a fire ravished the buildings, and ever since the community rallied to help those impacted.



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Which asset class was the ‘biggest winner’ with advisers in 2023?

Which asset class was the ‘biggest winner’ with advisers in 2023?

July 1, 2024

How some young Canadians are saving money by embracing the digital nomad lifestyle

July 1, 2024

You may have missed

Which asset class was the ‘biggest winner’ with advisers in 2023?

Which asset class was the ‘biggest winner’ with advisers in 2023?

July 1, 2024

Unwrapping Success — 10 Jersey Mike’s Facts You Need to Know

July 1, 2024

Save up to 90 Percent on Flights with This $80 Lifetime Deal

July 1, 2024

How some young Canadians are saving money by embracing the digital nomad lifestyle

July 1, 2024

Community comes together to raise money for Adams St. businesses

July 1, 2024

Top SBI SIP Mutual Funds: No. 1 fund has nearly tripled investment value in 5 years ,Personal Finance News, Business News

July 1, 2024