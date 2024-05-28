May 28, 2024
Comedian aims to break world record, raise money for Make-A-Wish


(COLORADO) — For Eitan Levine, a touring stand-up comedian, his goal is simple: break a world record. The New York native is on track to throw out 50 first-ceremonial pitches in stadiums across the country. The effort is not only to break the Guinness Record for most first pitches thrown out in a single year but to raise money for Make-A-Wish.

Levine fought cancer as a child and was a recipient of Make-A-Wish. His granted wish was to perform stand-up comedy, which he does now for a living.

Levine will throw out the ceremonial first pitch for the Rocky Mountain Vibes on Wednesday, May 29. On June 3, he will take the mound for the Colorado Rockies. Learn more about his journey at the links above.





