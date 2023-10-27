COLUMN: Winterize home to save money | News

After a hot summer, Oklahoma weather is finally cooling off, making it a good time for you to winterize your home.

Taking steps like sealing air leaks, making sure heating systems are well-maintained, improving the performance of windows, and investing in the proper amounts of insulation will keep you warm, but also can help save you money and avoid wasting energy.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, the typical American family devotes about $1,900 a year to home utility bills. The largest portion of consumers’ energy dollars go to heating and cooling the house. In fact, DOE figures indicate 43% of utility bills are devoted to that specific purpose.

A big part of preparing your home for the winter months is making sure the heat stays inside and cold air stays outside, and it’s just as important to accomplish that goal in ways that are cost efficient and environmentally friendly. It’s a nice side benefit that a lot of the steps homeowners can take to winterize their homes also will help keep interiors cool in the summer time.

Sealing air leaks throughout the home is a sure way to reduce heating and cooling costs. Some areas to check for leakages include dropped ceilings, recessed lighting, attic entrances, heat and air ducts, door frames, chimney flashing, window frames, electrical outlets and switches, plumbing, and utility accesses. Caulking, sealing, and weather stripping those seams, cracks, and other openings are another easy and quick way to block air from the outside.

In order to figure out where air may be seeping into the house, a homeowner can test the residence for air tightness. On a windy day, hold a feather, tissue, or a lit incense stick next to places where air could be entering from outside. A lit match that has been blown out or a smoke pen also will work. If the smoke wavers, it is most likely an area that needs some attention.

In addition to ensuring that heating and cooling systems are properly maintained and upgraded, another easy method of saving energy and cutting costs is installing a programmable thermostat. It is estimated that consumers can save as much as 10% annually on heating and cooling bills by lowering the thermostat 10% for eight hours. Programmable thermostats can store and repeat multiple daily settings, giving homeowners flexibility to adjust the times when the heating system is turned on. Regardless of the type of thermostat, setting it as low as possible without sacrificing comfort can influence cost savings.

The website www.energysavers.gov is a good resource for additional energy saving ideas and tips, including specific information about home insulation needs and requirements. By using the zip code insulation calculator on the website, consumers can find out recommended insulation levels for new or existing homes based on their specific location and other basic details about the house.

Winterizing your home before winter digs in, will not only help your comfort during the cold weather months, but also can have a huge impact on your checkbook and the environment.

Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.