Colorado Springs Utilities gives tips to save money

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) – Tuesday Colorado Spring Utilities told 11 News they’re anticipating with the hot summer days a lot more people will be running their air conditioners. With this, they tell us the average person is spending almost $100 on their electric bill.

However, they gave us ways people can stay cool and reduce their bill by about 10-12% or $10-$12. One of the ways they mention is by raising your thermostat a few degrees on hot days. Utilities officials recommend setting it no lower than 78°. Another tip they give is opening your windows on cool nights to create cross ventilation. You can also close your curtains on the sunny side of your home.

They also say it’s important to keep your air conditioner serviced and in good shape.

According to Utilities officials, consistently practicing these habits not only saves you money but helps lower rates for the entire Pueblo community in the long run.

