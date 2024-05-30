Coles shopper is called out for ‘money saving’ hack: ‘What a selfish thing to do’

A woman has sparked controversy after breaking a carrot in half in a produce section at Coles and putting the remaining part back.

She claims she was making salad for lunch and only needed a half a piece.

The woman shared her money saving hack on social media, which sparked a fierce debate.

One Aussie said: ‘Personally don’t think its a good and fair thing to do – there’s not much waste on a carrot.

‘I do want to say that broccoli stems should be trimmed by the workers as they are getting longer and longer it seems.’

A second added: ‘The same people who do this are the ones that complain about cost increases.

‘People aren’t going to buy the other half of the vege you have put your hands all over.

‘This results in less profit for the already greedy supermarket so they will increase prices even more.’

A third said: ‘At best it’s wasteful, at worst, the store would be perfectly within their rights to request the customer now pay for the entire piece of fruit or veg that they’ve damaged or could in theory even ask for charges for willful damage.’

Another added: ‘What a selfish thing to do.’

The debate comes after Aussie shoppers were caught snapping the stalks off broccoli to make the vegetable lighter and save money.

Aussie shoppers are coming up with more ways to save on their grocery bill amidst rising living costs with some breaking the stems off broccoli