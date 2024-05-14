Cohen says he makes money on TikTok but “it’s not significant” as Blanche asks him about social media use

“Do you remember in February 2021, you were going on TV talking about the investigation?” Blanche asks.

“I go on TV often, so I’m not sure what the topic was,” Cohen says.

Trump is leaning back with his eyes closed and his mouth hanging open briefly before he readjusts in his chair.

Blanche follows up, and Cohen says it would “not surprise me” that he was discussing the investigation.

The Trump attorney asks if the district attorney’s office was frustrated because Cohen was talking to the press in February 2021.

“Yes sir,” Cohen says.

It took Blanche several times to get this question past objections.

Blanche asks if he continued to talk to the press.

“Yes indeed, I talked to the press,” Cohen says.

Including about this case, Blanche asks?

“It sounds correct,” Cohen says.