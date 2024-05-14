May 14, 2024
Cohen says he makes money on TikTok but "it’s not significant" as Blanche asks him about social media use


“Do you remember in February 2021, you were going on TV talking about the investigation?” Blanche asks.

“I go on TV often, so I’m not sure what the topic was,” Cohen says.

Trump is leaning back with his eyes closed and his mouth hanging open briefly before he readjusts in his chair.

Blanche follows up, and Cohen says it would “not surprise me” that he was discussing the investigation.

The Trump attorney asks if the district attorney’s office was frustrated because Cohen was talking to the press in February 2021.

“Yes sir,” Cohen says.

It took Blanche several times to get this question past objections.

Blanche asks if he continued to talk to the press.

“Yes indeed, I talked to the press,” Cohen says.

Including about this case, Blanche asks?

“It sounds correct,” Cohen says.



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Flourish Launches Integration with RightCapital to Enable

Flourish Launches Integration with RightCapital to Enable

May 14, 2024
NBA Champion Dwyane Wade, Money

Dwyane Wade Admits Taking Years To Manage Money

May 14, 2024

You may have missed

Google Takes on OpenAI With New Project Astra AI Assistant

May 14, 2024
Flourish Launches Integration with RightCapital to Enable

Flourish Launches Integration with RightCapital to Enable

May 14, 2024

Here’s How I Determine If I’m Getting Value Out of X (and How You Can, Too)

May 14, 2024
Cohen says he makes money on TikTok but "it’s not significant" as Blanche asks him about social media use

Cohen says he makes money on TikTok but “it’s not significant” as Blanche asks him about social media use

May 14, 2024

How to Recognize Money-Making Trends in The Market — And Boost Your Profits

May 14, 2024
NBA Champion Dwyane Wade, Money

Dwyane Wade Admits Taking Years To Manage Money

May 14, 2024