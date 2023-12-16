Coca-Cola Doesn't Make Money Selling Cans of Soda. Here's What It Sells Instead.

Coca-Cola (KO -0.74%) doesn’t even make most of the cans of Coca-Cola you see; it’s making something else entirely. Most of the beverage giant’s revenue comes from selling syrup and concentrates to bottlers, who are on the front lines selling Coca-Cola’s products.

In this video, Travis Hoium explains how the business works and why Coca-Cola has outsourced bottling in the U.S. and around the world.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Dec. 12, 2023. The video was published on Dec. 13, 2023.