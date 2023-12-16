December 16, 2023
Coca-Cola Doesn't Make Money Selling Cans of Soda. Here's What It Sells Instead.


Coca-Cola (KO -0.74%) doesn’t even make most of the cans of Coca-Cola you see; it’s making something else entirely. Most of the beverage giant’s revenue comes from selling syrup and concentrates to bottlers, who are on the front lines selling Coca-Cola’s products.

In this video, Travis Hoium explains how the business works and why Coca-Cola has outsourced bottling in the U.S. and around the world.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Dec. 12, 2023. The video was published on Dec. 13, 2023.

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Kraft Heinz and recommends the following options: long January 2024 $47.50 calls on Coca-Cola. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Best Savings Accounts For Kids And Teens Of December 2023 – Forbes Advisor

Best Savings Accounts For Kids And Teens Of December 2023 – Forbes Advisor

December 16, 2023
The Mexico Wastewater Treatment plant is slated for some upgrades.

Public works makes moves to save money

December 16, 2023

You may have missed

2 reasons to buy Microsoft stock, and 1 reason to sell The Motley Fool

2 reasons to buy Microsoft stock, and 1 reason to sell The Motley Fool

December 16, 2023
Service, please! Sohela, what's the cooking like in Shoreditch

Service, please! Sohela, what’s the cooking like in Shoreditch

December 16, 2023
Rarible Protocol and Arbitrum One: A Game-Changing Integration for NFT Developers – Newstral

Rarible Protocol and Arbitrum One: A Game-Changing Integration for NFT Developers – Newstral

December 16, 2023
We moved to NYC in the 80's because as we grew we needed more help. Our house is small, but we like the convenience.

We moved to NYC in the 80’s because as we grew we needed more help. Our house is small, but we like the convenience.

December 16, 2023
Scientists use AI to find hidden sources of clean energy underground

Scientists use AI to find hidden sources of clean energy underground

December 16, 2023
Sanjay Ghodawat (Entrepreneur) Wiki, Age, Net Worth, Wife, Family & More

Sanjay Ghodawat (Entrepreneur) Wiki, Age, Net Worth, Wife, Family & More – Business News – Business News

December 16, 2023