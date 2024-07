As the cost of living rises, people are naturally looking for new and clever ways to save money. A lot of times, saving money can be easier than we think it is. These people learned that and are now spilling their clever money-saving hacks.

“Whenever you feel the urge to buy a non-necessity, give yourself a couple of days before you buy it. Often times, the impulse will have passed and you’ll be glad to still have the money.”

“Make as much food as you can. Buying lunch every day at work adds up.”

“Look at your bank statement. Actually, look at where your money goes.”

“Pay your credit card off completely every month. Don’t let it accumulate interest. Don’t purchase things you don’t have the cash for. Too many people get over their heads in credit card debt and it’s hard to dig yourself out at 18% interest.”

“Quit drinking alcohol and cigarettes. They’re both money suckers that make you unhealthy.”

“Ask yourself if you need it or only want it. If you want it, but don’t need it. Give yourself 24 hours to decide whether it’s worth purchasing.”

“Buy greeting cards at the Dollar Store. I get greeting cards for 99 cents that are as good – or better – than ones selling for $4.99+ elsewhere.”

For even more, click HERE!

Bored Panda

Getty Images