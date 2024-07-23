Clarity Wealth adds satellite office in The Villages

P. Dean Lampe named managing director for new Central Florida location

Clarity Wealth, one of Florida’s leading wealth management practices, continues to grow with the addition of a new satellite office in The Villages, a master-planned 55+ community in Central Florida.

P. Dean Lampe, who has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, is the new location’s managing director – wealth advisor.

Lampe specializes in helping families, individuals and other advisors maximize their potential for financial success. He began his career as a financial consultant in 1992 and quickly transitioned into consulting for money management firms in Massachusetts, New York and California. Early in his career, Lampe had opportunities to support and work with hundreds of financial advisors, learning alongside some of the best in the financial services industry.

Over time, Lampe quickly developed a passion for helping others succeed and live their best lives. He has been putting these ideas and strategies to work in his practice for over 15 years.

“We’re excited to have Dean working with our wealth management practice,” said Keith Jacoby, CEO at Clarity Wealth. “His experience and knowledge in the industry will be a great benefit to our clients in The Villages.”

Clarity Wealth’s new satellite office is located in The Villages. For office hours or to reach an advisor, please call 618-417-7570, email info@clarity-wealth.com or visit Clarity-Wealth.com.

About Clarity Wealth

Clarity Wealth has built a heritage of managing the assets of affluent families for as many as four generations of wealth. As a family of over 50 financial professionals, Clarity Wealth organizes financial matters into a comprehensive wealth management plan that allows families to think more creatively and confidently about their future while providing financial clarity into their wealth management needs. Clarity Wealth has offices in Naples, Fort Myers and The Villages, Fla., and Pittsburgh, Pa. With clarity comes confidence. For more information, visit clarity-wealth.com.

About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network

For more than 20 years, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, the independent contractor business model of Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment Management (WIM), has offered financial advisors more control, flexibility, and growth around business ownership as well as support from one of the nation’s largest financial institutions. WIM provides financial products and services through various bank and brokerage affiliates of Wells Fargo & Company. Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Member SIPC (WFAFN), a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. Any other referenced entity is a separate entity from WFAFN.