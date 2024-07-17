City Utilities shares tips to save money while staying cool in your home

<br />

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — With excessive heat comes more A/C usage, and ultimately, more spending.

However, there are multiple ways to save money while still keeping your home cool.





City Utilities of Springfield says for every degree you turn up your thermostat for more than eight hours, you could save one percent on your cooling costs.

Christian County first responders compete in Blood drive, Nixa vs. Ozark



City Utilities also offers the following money-saving tips for customers:

Change the HVAC filter at least twice during the summer

Close drapes and shades during the day to keep out heat from the sun

Turn ceiling fans to run counter-clockwise to push cool air down

Use LED lights instead of incandescent light bulbs

Keep cool air from leaving through doors and windows by adding more weatherstripping or caulk

Use smaller appliances for cooking, such as microwaves, air fryers, or crockpots

In addition to those measures, City Utilities also offers many rebates and incentives, including $75 on ENERGY STAR rated Smart Thermostats.

Full details on rebates and incentives can be found on the City Utilities website.