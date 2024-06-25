City raising money for BG BOOM Festival with unique efforts

The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce is hoping to make their annual festival free to the public with an aluminum drive.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Fourth of July is next week, and those celebrations can be costly. To offset the cost, the city of Bowling Green is implementing a unique – and eco-friendly – avenue.

Bowling Green city leaders said they are going green with a can recycling drive, with a goal to raise enough money to make the BG BOOM Festival and Fireworks free.

The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Foundation said community members will see a new fundraiser throughout town in the form of aluminum can donation bins. Currently placed at two Bowling Green businesses, the organization said the bins will soon be prevalent throughout more of the city.

For every one pound of aluminum placed in the bins, the recycling company – Bates Recycling – will donate 10 cents to the BOOM Festival and Fireworks. The city hopes more businesses will decide to sponsor the festival by paying $750 to add an aluminum can collection bin to their location.

The first donation bin is at Work Leads to Independence, which is located on South Main Street. This bin is located at the south entrance to the right of the large overhead door, and is accessible Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m..

The second drop-off location is at the Gas & Express Mart BG Marathon on North Main Street, and is accessible 24/7.

The BG BOOM Festival and Fireworks will take place on July 3 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Wood County Fairgrounds, and will offer lots of family fun and activities, thanks to everyone who pitches in.

“We’re going to have inflatables, food trucks, all kinds of activities for the community,” said Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce event lead Kristen Kreienkamp. “Doing things like the can drive – it just really helps us make the event bigger and better. Not only are you helping make the event more spectacular, you are also doing a little bit of good for the environment by recycling.”

The Aluminum Can Recycling Program has raised several thousand dollars for this event every year for the past 3 years and with the new can bins the BG event planners said they plan to make the event even bigger.