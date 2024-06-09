Citizens Financial (CFG) Expands Wealth Management Offering – June 5, 2024

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG – Free Report) unveiled a few developments aimed at accelerating growth of its Wealth Management business to attract new high-net-worth clients. The company’s CEO, Bruce Van Saun, stated that management wants to have more choices for customers in terms of wealth options.

CFG’s long-term strategy involves growth in wealth management offerings, improvement of capabilities in the high-net-worth segment and expansion into key markets.

In October 2023, the company launched the Citizens Private Bank, strengthening its operations in the wealth management space. The Citizens Private Bank offers high-touch client service to high-net-worth individuals, families and businesses. This included private family foundations, non-profit, multifamily and commercial real estate, life sciences, private equity and venture capital firms.

In April 2024, as part of its endeavor to expand that service in addition to its recently-established private bank, Citizens Financial appointed Paul Casey, a veteran of Morgan Stanley, as head of the company’s wealth business.

To attract ultra-high-net-worth clients, CFG strengthened its Citizens Private Wealth franchise by appointing advisory teams in Boston and San Francisco. With an aim to boost profitability in the future, Citizens Financial has hired nearly 220 private-bank workers since 2023.

Strategic Efforts

The company plans to open five to six private banking offices throughout 2024. Initially, offices will be opened in New York City, Boston, Florida and California. It has been hiring experienced personnel across private banking, wealth management and related support businesses to boost growth plans. Management believes that Citizens Private Bank will reach breakeven in the second half of 2024.

Bottom Line

Per a report, the global wealth management market size was valued at $1.25 trillion in 2020 and is projected to reach $3.43 trillion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.7%. Rapid demand for alternative investments such as private equity, commodities, hedge funds, real estate investment trusts (REITs) and intellectual property act as the key driving forces of the global wealth management market.

With the bank failures of 2023, it is clear that significant white space exists in the market for a new entrant to fill by delivering best-in-market customer service for Private Banking and Wealth Management clients. Hiring new executives demonstrates the strength of Private Banking and Wealth Management talent that Citizens Financial has been able to attract. The addition of new Private Banking offices will help them deliver the extraordinary service their clients have come to expect.

Price Performance

In the past six months, the stock has gained 26.3% against the industry’s fall of 7.6%.

CFG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

