November 23, 2023
Citizens Advice North Herts: Saving money on energy bills


If you are struggling to afford your energy bills, you might be able to get support from the government or your energy supplier.

The first step is always to contact your supplier to find out what they can offer. You may be eligible for benefits including the Warm Home Discount, Cold Weather Payments or the Household Support Fund. You can find out more about these on our website.  

There are other things you can do to feel more in control when it comes to your energy bills. 

These simple tips can help save money on your energy bills. They won’t cover all the extra costs, but they can make a difference: 

Check your thermostat: A room temperature between 18C and 21C is ideal for most people. Try turning your thermostat down by one degree within this range – it could save you around £115 a year. If a medical condition means you need a warmer home, ask your GP what room temperature you should aim for. 

Keep the heat in: Check your home for any gaps in the doors, windows and floors. Blocking any holes where you could get a draught could save you around £300 a year. It is important to allow for some ventilation as without it mould and damp can form. 

Turn off anything you’re not using: Turning your appliances, like TVs and washing machines, off instead of leaving them on standby could save around £60 a year. Turning off lights when you’re not using them – even if it’s just off for a few seconds – could save around £25 a year.  

Consider using LED lightbulbs, which cost less to run. 

Watch your water usage: Cutting your shower time by just one minute can make a difference. If everyone in a four-person household with a water meter did this, they could save around £75 a year. 

For more help, contact CANH via northhertscab.org.uk or call in and see us. 

 





Labour’s £28 billion green spending promise – what it is and why it matters

November 23, 2023
Stock market today: There was a mixed trend in stocks around the world, markets in Japan and America remained closed due to holidays.

How to gain weight without gaining belly fat? 11 tips to follow

BlackRock and SEC include a pair of BlackRock and SEC: It is still not available Q

Citizens Advice North Herts: Saving money on energy bills

