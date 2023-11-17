November 17, 2023
Citigroup Employees Expect Management Reshuffle, Layoffs on Monday-Sources


By Saeed Azhar, Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Tatiana Bautzer

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Citigroup employees expect further announcements about management changes and layoffs on Monday in the next phase of the bank’s sweeping reorganization, according to four people familiar with the situation.

Citigroup declined to comment.



