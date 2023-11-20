November 20, 2023
Citigroup Employees Brace for Layoffs, Management Overhaul -Sources


By Saeed Azhar, Isla Binnie and Tatiana Bautzer

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Citigroup employees expect the bank to announce layoffs and senior management changes on Monday as part of its biggest reorganization in decades, according to five sources with knowledge of the matter.

The job cuts could affect thousands of staff, according to a source familiar with the situation who was not authorized to speak publicly. Executives are also likely to announce senior management changes by email, the source said.



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

University campus tours are in full swing. But even parents with RESPs lack an education financial plan

University campus tours are in full swing. But even parents with RESPs lack an education financial plan

November 20, 2023
‘He smacked himself’: Squeaky-clean China influencer with three million followers loses 600,000 fans in week over ‘money-making’ comments

‘He smacked himself’: Squeaky-clean China influencer with three million followers loses 600,000 fans in week over ‘money-making’ comments

November 20, 2023

You may have missed

https://biz.crast.net/fx-daily-thanksgiving-recession-escape/

https://biz.crast.net/fx-daily-thanksgiving-recession-escape/

November 20, 2023
Digital Sovereignty from an SME Perspective

Digital Sovereignty from an SME Perspective

November 20, 2023
Badshah fed 500 underprivileged children on his birthday, became nutrition champion to feed India - News18

Badshah fed 500 underprivileged children on his birthday, became nutrition champion to feed India – News18

November 20, 2023
European markets open to close: FTSE, DAX, CAC 40

European markets open to close: FTSE, DAX, CAC 40

November 20, 2023
Elon Musk refutes PayPal co-founder's 'law', claims Peter Thiel initially refused to fund Tesla

Elon Musk refutes PayPal co-founder’s ‘law’, claims Peter Thiel initially refused to fund Tesla

November 20, 2023

FTSE 100 Live 20 November: OpenAI appoints Emmett Shearer as CEO of Compass, Britvic results

November 20, 2023