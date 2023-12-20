Christmas lights raise money for Jersey cancer charity

2 hours ago

Image caption, Jersey Cancer Relief estimate the lights have raised more than £15,000 in the last decade

A Christmas lights display in Grands Vaux, St Helier, has raised more than £15,000 for charity.

For the last nine years, Jean-Michel Hamon and his father-in-law Derek Cauvain have covered their house in decorations to raise money for Jersey Cancer Relief.

Mr Hamon said they began decorating in 2005 but started fundraising after they received support from Jersey Cancer Relief when a relative passed away.

He said the lights “mean so much”.

Image caption, Jean-Michel Hamon started putting up Christmas lights in 2005

He said: “It brings a smile to people’s faces with all the tragedies we’ve had – the storm – it just brings the community together; and, at the moment, if you look around, the community is together.”

Mr Hamon said it took him and Mr Cauvain a month to put up the lights and they liked to have them turned on by 1 December.

“I don’t know how we do it, I really don’t,” he said.

“We just make it up as we go along and it all falls into place.”

Four houses in Whiteley Close have put up lights for Jersey Cancer Relief this year.

Those involved include Kelly, who lives next door to Mr Hamon and Mr Cauvain’s Christmas creation.

Image caption, Four houses across Whiteley Close have taken part in the Christmas tradition this year

She said: “People think they’ve just gone crazy with the lights. But the reason why they do it, and they’ve been doing it for years, is to raise money for the cancer charity, and that’s why I thought I want to be part of that.

“You need my driveway, my garden, my house … light it up.”

“It brings a lot of happiness and joy,” Kelly added.

“Loads of people come round and see it, they stop off, they like to take pictures, they like to bring the little kids out. It’s amazing just to see the little kid’s faces.”

Mr Hamon said they turned the lights on at 17:00 GMT and turned them off at 22:30, but kept them on longer for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Kelly said “syncing” the switch-on was not always seamless.