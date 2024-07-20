Chive shows cash-strapped Canadians how to make bank » Strategy

Chive is encouraging people to make a quick buck in the resale market.

The Toronto-based retailer and wholesaler of pots and vases is encouraging people to resell its pots, informed by insights that bargain hunters tend to turn to sites like Marketplace, Kijiji and eBay to thrift, especially during tough economic times.

The campaign by Toronto creative agency Berners Bowie Lee (BBL) compares the lower sale prices at Chive’s Toronto stores to higher prices for the same items found on Marketplace, all to help people become “filthy rich pot tycoons,” or to make “big-ish bucks.”

In some social media posts, the brand also unabashedly says its products are “Made for Amazon sellers, because who doesn’t love corporate giants?” – just as Chive is “humbly offloading its Amazon dreams.”

“Resale culture crosses all demos and when we learnt that people were reselling Chive on Marketplace and Kijji at prices that were higher than our sale price, it showed how good value the sale really was,” says Michael Murray, co-founder of Berners Bowie Lee.

Murray tells strategy that sales are everywhere despite people trying to save money, not spend it, especially as discretionary income is falling.

“So we thought we’d flip the notion of the sale on its head and position it as something you can make money on- which then makes it worth visiting,” Murray says.

Reframing a sale as a money maker, rather than a money taker is a “fresh way to nudge people into visiting the stores or the site,” Murray says.

The campaign is in line with other playful work the brand has run previously, and includes OOH, social, display and influencer marketing.

In 2021, BBL helped support a Chive store opening, hijacking celebrity video-sharing platform Cameo and turning it into a production studio, allowing the shop to access a range of pop culture figures at a fraction of the normal cost.