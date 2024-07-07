China Vanke-Linked Wealth Products Miss Payments Deadline

A Chinese online financing company has failed to pay investors who bought equity-backed products partially underpinned by projects linked to China Vanke Co., according to people familiar with the matter.

Shenzhen-based Penging, which is partially owned by Vanke, used revenue from real estate projects related to the developer as underlying assets for products it then sold to some Vanke staff, the people said, requesting not to be named because the matter is private. Investors failed to receive payments starting a few months ago, the people added.