July 8, 2024
It’s Hard to Make Rules Now


A Chinese online financing company has failed to pay investors who bought equity-backed products partially underpinned by projects linked to China Vanke Co., according to people familiar with the matter.

Shenzhen-based Penging, which is partially owned by Vanke, used revenue from real estate projects related to the developer as underlying assets for products it then sold to some Vanke staff, the people said, requesting not to be named because the matter is private. Investors failed to receive payments starting a few months ago, the people added.



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

How to keep your home cool and save money in the PNW heat wave

How to keep your home cool and save money in the PNW heat wave

July 7, 2024
John Deere Classic payout distribution 2024: Purse, winner's prize money

John Deere Classic payout distribution 2024: Purse, winner’s prize money

July 7, 2024

You may have missed

It’s Hard to Make Rules Now

China Vanke-Linked Wealth Products Miss Payments Deadline

July 7, 2024
How to keep your home cool and save money in the PNW heat wave

How to keep your home cool and save money in the PNW heat wave

July 7, 2024
John Deere Classic payout distribution 2024: Purse, winner's prize money

John Deere Classic payout distribution 2024: Purse, winner’s prize money

July 7, 2024
Relative Return: Advisers’ role in supporting the retirement transition

Relative Return: Advisers’ role in supporting the retirement transition

July 7, 2024
The Cost of Internet Is Rising: Here's How To Save on This Essential

The Cost of Internet Is Rising: Here’s How To Save on This Essential

July 7, 2024
Virtual reality gaming facility Zero Latency is starting to make real money

Virtual reality gaming facility Zero Latency is starting to make real money

July 7, 2024