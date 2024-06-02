Cheap fuel hacks including how to find the cheapest fuel
But understanding Australia’s unique fuel cycles can help customers identify better deals.
What is a fuel cycle?
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission explains price cycles as “Petrol prices steadily decreasing for a period followed by a sharper increase.
Prices in Australia aren’t regulated, the government doesn’t set the price. It has no influence on what the retail price will be, and each service station can set its own price.
So what you end up seeing, especially in the biggest cities, is gaps of 30 or 40 cents a litre just in the local suburb, often around the corner from each other.
How do oil prices impact petrol prices?
“The reason for that is refinery, most of our fuel comes, almost all of our fuel now comes from overseas and a lot of that is also refined overseas.
“So by the time it takes to get here if the price goes up $5 a barrel today, normally around seven to 10 days, that would be equivalent to almost 5 cents a litre appearing at the bowser here in Australia.”
Does the type of fuel you buy matter?
Khoury said NRMA testing shows that some cars may be able to travel up to 10 km or so farther on a tank of one type of fuel compared to another, but the difference is “negligible” and depends on the manufacturer.
What else can you do to save money on fuel?
“Make sure the tyre pressure is what it should be because low tyre pressure creates more drag, which means you are using more fuel.”
Khoury says if you do these things combined you can save “a lot of money” on fuel.