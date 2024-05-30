Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,319 Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)





Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,054,347 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 7,319 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of SFL worth $11,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in SFL during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in SFL by 746.4% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SFL by 2,191.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 13,037 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in SFL during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SFL by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,047 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SFL. StockNews.com raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on SFL from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SFL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

SFL Stock Performance

Shares of SFL stock opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average of $12.52. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $14.62.

SFL Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.34%.

SFL Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

