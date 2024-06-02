Cha-Ching financial literacy program reaches 1M students
PRUDENCE Foundation, the community investment arm in Asia and Africa of Prudential plc, Pru Life UK’s parent company, in partnership with Junior Achievement of the Philippines Inc. (JA Philippines), celebrated 1 million students nationwide who had been taught basic money management skills through ‘Cha-Ching,’ a financial literacy program. Beneficiaries and co-advocates joined the milestone event to commemorate this achievement.
Created by Prudence Foundation, ‘Cha-Ching’ is a financial education program for children ages 7 to 12. It is a series of animated, music-based cartoons developed in partnership with Cartoon Network Asia and Emmy award-winning Children’s Educational Specialist Alice Wilder. A school curriculum program was also developed with Junior Achievement Asia Pacific (JAAP) to instill good values, knowledge and behavior around money in children.