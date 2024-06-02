June 2, 2024
Cha-Ching financial literacy program reaches 1M students


PRUDENCE Foundation, the community investment arm in Asia and Africa of Prudential plc, Pru Life UK’s parent company, in partnership with Junior Achievement of the Philippines Inc. (JA Philippines), celebrated 1 million students nationwide who had been taught basic money management skills through ‘Cha-Ching,’ a financial literacy program. Beneficiaries and co-advocates joined the milestone event to commemorate this achievement.

Created by Prudence Foundation, ‘Cha-Ching’ is a financial education program for children ages 7 to 12. It is a series of animated, music-based cartoons developed in partnership with Cartoon Network Asia and Emmy award-winning Children’s Educational Specialist Alice Wilder. A school curriculum program was also developed with Junior Achievement Asia Pacific (JAAP) to instill good values, knowledge and behavior around money in children.



(From left) Pia Warburton, regional program manager at Prudence Foundation; Krishna Alejandrino, executive director at Junior Achievement of the Philippines Inc.; Reynaldo Regalado, insurance commissioner; Sanjay Chakrabarty, president and CEO of Pru Life UK; Maziar Sabet, president and CEO of Junior Achievement Asia Pacific; and Dexter Galban, assistant secretary for Operations at Department of Education. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO



