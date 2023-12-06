CFS Edge adds six Morningstar SMAs to platform

CFS Edge has expanded its investment suite with a range of managed account options from Morningstar.

The six diversified managed account options include Morningstar’s conservative, moderate, balanced, growth, high growth and all-growth portfolios.

According to Bryce Quirk, CFS group executive for distribution, the addition represents the growing capabilities of the platform for financial advisers looking to grow their business.

“Managed accounts are synonymous with efficiency, and the addition of Morningstar’s SMAs to Edge will further enhance the time-saving benefits that advisers are looking for in professionally managed portfolios,” he remarked.

“Utilising best-of-breed portfolio management capabilities and investment strategies, managed accounts on Edge are designed to deliver efficient portfolio implementation and transparency of investments in a cost-effective solution.”

Matt Wacher, Morningstar chief investment officer for Asia Pacific, said: “Separately managed accounts (SMAs) not only bring together a diversified portfolio of investment opportunities into portfolios that are a proven outperformers, but also add efficiencies to an adviser’s practice, with a multiasset solution that integrates seamlessly with an adviser’s business.”

Last month, CFS Edge announced the addition of 13 SMAs from Infinity Asset Management, representing $3 billion in funds under management.

CFS Edge’s managed account providers now include Atchison, Drummond, Infinity Asset Management, Russell Investments and Morningstar.

Quirk said the firm will continue expanding its managed account menu and looks forward to partnering with more investment managers.

“Advisers have told us that the needs of their clients are evolving, and we are responding at pace to those needs,” he added.

The CFS Edge platform was launched earlier this year and created in collaboration with FNZ.

It features two-way integration with financial planning software, including Iress Xplan and AdviserLogic, and plans to include other technology providers in the future.

In October, the platform also added 25 managed accounts from Atchison, Drummond and Russell Investments.

These included: