Cetera Increases Investment in Advisory Business with Multiple Key Hires

Cetera Financial Group

, the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, announced today that it has expanded its investment in advisory solutions with several key hires.

The four new team members bolster Cetera’s expertise delivering advisory solutions, capitalizing on Cetera’s scaled platform, community support, and business management programs. The team expansion represents the latest milestone in Cetera’s efforts to accelerate the delivery of expanded options to meet the evolving needs of financial professionals across the industry.

The increased investment in advisory business follows industry recognition of Cetera’s fastest-growing advisory platform, My Advice Architect



®



(MAA), which earned Money Management Institute (MMI)/Barron’s

Wealth Manager Platform of the Year Award

for its innovative Manager Program. Following that recognition,

Genstar completed its reinvestment in Cetera

, which enables ongoing deployment of capital to support Cetera’s continued expansion through organic growth, M&A and new markets. In addition, Cetera fortified its commitment to helping its advisors grow organically with the introduction of the ”

Growth Guarantee

” in early 2024.

The new additions to the team are:





Logan Galli





, Head of Advisory Business Consulting, who joined Cetera late in 2023. Galli leads the sales organization as well as multiple units within Advisory Business Consulting, including External & Internal Sales, Advanced Planning, and Financial Planning support. Previously, he served as Senior Vice President, Head of Distribution at LPL Financial, where he was responsible for the firm’s customer acquisition and engagement platform, subscription services platform, and revenue and subscriber growth.

Amy Rehn





, Managing Director, Investment Solutions, who brings nearly 25 years of financial services experience, including the past 17 years serving multiple roles within the Osaic network. She joined Triad Advisors in 2007, where she served as COO and CMO of the firm’s Hybrid Solutions model prior to being acquired by Osaic in 2020. She served as Senior Vice President, RIA Custody Platform, where she was responsible for the development and ongoing management of the advisory platforms leveraged by two multi-custody corporate RIAs.

Brian Lampron





, Managing Director of RIA Solutions, who previously spent 18 years at Commonwealth Financial in multiple leadership roles, including Vice President of Advisory Services, where he oversaw the firm’s advisory platforms and third-party asset management programs. In his most recent role as Vice President of RIA Services, he successfully launched, developed, and led a team for the RIA Services business unit.

Jon Myczka





, Managing Director of RIA and Advisory Digital Experiences, who brings a broad base of wealth management and digital strategy and execution experience, including roles at Ally Financial and TD Ameritrade. At Ally Financial, he oversaw the group that managed self-directed trading, Robo Portfolios, and Wealth Management digital solutions. At TD Ameritrade, he drove the vision, prioritization, and execution for web and mobile experiences across Robo and Wealth Management products and solutions.

“As we evolve our offerings and services for financial professionals, institutions, RIAs and their clients, the team is stronger than ever and well positioned for long-term growth and success,” said



Kerry Pierce



, CFP



®



, Senior Managing Director, Head of Investment Advisory Solutions at Cetera. “These hires round out an already formidable team that is poised to continue to lead Cetera as a destination of choice for independent advisors. I am pleased to welcome these talented individuals to Cetera, where they will play key leadership roles in delivering innovative solutions and services that support financial professionals focused on advisory business.”

About Cetera



Cetera Financial Group, which is owned by Cetera Holdings (collectively, Cetera), is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions optimize their control and value creation. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Home to more than 12,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees more than



$505 billion



in assets under administration and



$213 billion



in assets under management, as of



March 31, 2024



. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of nearly 35,000 reviews, Cetera’s Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it’s ranked 4.8 out of 5 stars.

