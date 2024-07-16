Central Texas girl mowing fields in effort to save money for a car

LORENA, Texas (KWTX) – A Central Texas teenager is saving up money to buy her first car by hoping on board a tractor and mowing fields, and she’s hoping her nontraditional female labor will help inspire young girls.

Anne Berry, 15, of Lorena, says her dad, who owns BarryPatch Small Engine Mechanics, taught her everything she knows and she’s putting it to good use in the hot Texas summer sun.

“I think it’s pretty cool that I get to do this this summer because, I mean, I’m a girl and usually you don’t get to see girls out mowing and doing all this hard work,” Anne said.

The incoming junior at Lorena High School wrote a post on Facebook about how she would like to be able to purchase her own car for her 16th birthday.

“One way I can is by working hard and saving up this summer,” Anne wrote. “And why not do that while also mastering useful skills that will be beneficial later in life.”

Anne has spent hours with her dad learning to work a tractor and mow fields.

Anne Barry (Courtesy Photo)

Anne’s been on plenty of deliveries with her dad as he rents out skid steers and mini excavators. She said that’s where she learned to drive his standard Ford F-450 and pull a heavy load

“That’s how I learned to drive with a trailer,” Anne said. “The skills I learned while driving my dad’s stick shift transferred directly to driving a tractor.”

Anne said she hopes her hard outdoor labor on a large piece of equipment inspires young girls who don’t see it often.

“I hope I can be an inspiration to people like my little sister or other girls that I know that maybe feel a little uncomfortable doing stuff like that,” Anne said. “Like going up to someone and saying ‘hey, I’m going to mow your field and I’m going to do a good job.”

Anne’s 16th birthday is August 30th.

She’s hoping to purchase a vehicle from her parents which will cost around $5,000. So far, she’s made $2,000.

If you’d like to hire Anne you can reach her at BarryPatch Small Engine Mechanics on Facebook.

