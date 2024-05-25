CBCN – Saturday, May 25, 2024 – 12:00 a.m. (ET) – Segment #25

close to clinching before october 7th, when hamas came and spoiled it. It won’t have a long-term impact temperature it was diplomatically bold what the countries did. Given the time, it was tone deaf and unproductive. It increased it paranoia ant israeli side. From the palestinian side, it raised expectations without laying out a clear path forward realizing that statehood. >> Linda: we were talking earlier in the show about the efforts towards a cease-fire sort of renewed efforts. We’ve been here before. We’ve seen this before where there was a lot of hope that a cease-fire might be able to be reached. What are your thoughts now as we hear word that they’ve been sort of reignited? >> Interview: well, I heard two hopeful words yesterday in the read-out between president biden and egyptian president assisi. They call them new initiatives. That does give me hope. Obviously the old way wasn’t working. Look, it’s memorial day weekend in the united states. We’re coming around the bend here towards the presidential election in november. And there’s a lot of skin in the game, as we say here, for biden to make the cease-fire work. So today I’m optimistic. You know, it obviously depends on the parties, though. There is a kind of a cease-fire here in washington, but we can’t want it more than they do. >> Linda: lots to watch in the days ahead. Thanks for being with us today. Laura blummenfeld. >> Interview: thank you. Hello! Dad is the master of marketing. So handsome, both of them. How big is my face? Bigger. -Dad is a superstar wherever he goes. Two-one! -Daddy marketing works! My brother and I started Duradek when that wardrobe was- groovy. For 50 years now, we’ve been waterproofing decks and balconies so people can relax and enjoy rain or shine. Duradek. Some things never go out of style. Money is a thing. You’re told to make money, invest money, save money. While others are encouraging you to spend your money. You might even be planning your money …based on someone else’s plan. Maybe it’s time to do things…differently. And get obsessed over something other than money. Like building a path based on what’s important to you. ( ) we understand money’s a thing, but it’s not everything. Edward Jones. We do money differently. [Ambient Sounds] [Ambient Sounds] [Ambient Sounds] [Ambient Sounds] [Silence] This is her why. What’s yours? Discover the science behind managing weight at truthaboutweight.ca. [ Serene music playing ] Welcome to the Wayborhood. The Wayfair vibe at our place is Western. My thing, Darling? Shine. Gardening. Some of us go for the dramatic. How didn’t I know Wayfair had vanities in tile? [ gasps ] This. Wow! Do you have any ottomans without legs. Sure. You’ll flip for the poof cart. in the Wayborhood, there’s a place for all of us. Wayfair. Every style. Every home. Duradek is a family business supporting dedicated contractors for over 45 years. We’re growing, and demand is high for more dealers and installers. For opportunities in your area visit Duradekcareers.com Hi, I’m Mae Martinand I cannot tell youhow stoked I am to get a bunch of selfies with celebs at theCanadian Screen Awards. [beep] I mean, I can’t tell you how excited I am to host the awards. That is the main and most important thing. >> Linda: the long-anticipated repatriation of an unknown soldier, who served in the royal newfoundland regiment during the first world war, is now under way. Moments ago, when honour guard carried the casket of the soldier to an armed forces jet. The plane will cross the atlantic over the next few hours. It will arrive in st. John’s tonight. And earlier today, a party of canadian armed forces, alongside premier appear drew furey, attended a ceremony in beaumont-hamel, france, to accept the casket. Heather gillis was there and has more on the unknown soldier’s journey ahead. >> Reporter: the unknown soldier from newfoundland is back in the hands of fellow members of the royal newfoundland regiment and the canadian military. He was transferred at a ceremony here at beaumont-hamel in france. An important sight for the regiment, because this is where they suffered catastrophic losses during the battle of the

som july 1st, 1916. Today this area is a park, honouring those lives lost. No better place to hold the transfer ceremony. The unknown soldier is going to the airline under a police escort, where there will be a ceremony again loading him into an airplane. Once he's back on newfoundland soil, there will be another ceremony where he'll be back on newfoundland ground for the first time in over 100 years. Then he'll be taken past places he once visited. Pleasantville where the recommendingment trained and — where the regiment trained and fellow members will stand guard and pay respect to the soldier as he drives by. Then later next month, the unknown soldier will lie in state at the province's legislature before his full military funeral on memorial day, that's july 1st. Then he'll be put in the tomb with labradorite remembered permanently. Heather gillis, beaumont-hamel, france. >> Linda: the euclid space telescope is part of a six-year european space agency mission to investigate theories of dark matter and also what's known as dark energy. Thousands of images, like these, will be captured for the next six years, detailing a third of the entire night sky. More than a billion galaxies will also be captured. >>> Calgary pilot project is looking to help students with high represent while also helping seniors deal with loneliness. Two students are moving into a seniors' facility. They'll pay $1,000 a month in rent, meals included. And in exchange, they'll volunteer for 30 hours a month. Cbc news was there when the introductions were made. >> We found an opportunity to do this, because there are vacancies in the seniors' homes. On the other hand, the seniors are experiencing, you know, social isolation, some loneliness, especially since covid. >> Maybe we cook something together. We exercise. Maybe we can dance together. I know some dancing. So it will be amazing. It is changing a lot of education and culture. >> I'm hoping to bring my fitness experience here. I would love to run a structured every week fitness class or twice a week or something like that. I would love to do life history projects with people, whether we start by talking or maybe the person is okay with me writing stuff down. I would love to bring that to the table. And I love to bake. So I want to bake cookies and stuff like that, too. >> I'd join in no matter what they did. If they have a party, we'll just join them. >> It has been really, really highlighted during the pandemic. In communities like this we mitigate loneliness by connecting people together. >> Maybe we'll learn something from them and they'll with us. >> This kind of interaction, human interaction is what we need in our life. A real human interaction. >> I see this as a future model maybe for other buildings that we have. So this pilot will be really telling, you know. I want this to be a blue print. Maybe for future. >> Linda: such an interesting idea. Maybe they'll get together and watch the nhl stanley cup playoffs as they continue tonight in texas. Edmonton was able to steal a game in the western final opener on thursday night. >> Scores. It's over. >> Linda: oilers' captain connor McDAVID'S O.T. winner overshadowed the double minor penalty he took when overtime started. Game two goes tonight in dallas. This is cbc news network. >> Andrew Chang: May is Asian Heritage Month. Join us in celebrating the many contributions that Asian Canadians make to Canada. Inu Nagamu is one of Canada's largest Indigenous and alcohol-free music festival. In the heart of the Cote Nord region in Mani-Utenam, Inu Nagamu Festival proudly celebrates its 40th edition to the rhythm of Indigenous artists from near and far, in addition to presenting world-class performances in a family-friendly atmosphere. We look forward to see you in Mani-Utenam from July 30th to August 4th, 2024. Nutty…and sweet. Latte macchiato. ( ) This one is for the prize? Intenso. No, cool. Definitely iced. ( ) Sweet. Bye. Nespresso, what else? Air Wick. How far would you go to set the ambiance of your space? Try the Air Wick way with Air Wick Essential Mist. Infused with natural essential oils,

to fill your moment with immersive fragrance for up to 45 days. Now that's a breath of fresh Air Wick. With majority of my patients with sensitivity, I see irritated gums and weak enamel. Sensodyne sensitivity, Gum & Enamel reliefs sensitivity, helps restore gum health and rehardens enamel. I am a big advocate of recommending things that I know work! If you're lost You can look And you will find me Time after time For everything you care about. Intact Insurance. Ego, the #1 rated brand in cordless outdoor power, brings you the ego power+ string trimmer with powerload technology. Feed the line, push the button and get back to work. Find an ego retailer near you. We know you care. But if this is all too real for you and your loved ones. Make the call. Because we care too. Home Instead. To us, it's personal. >>> Hello. You're watching cbc news network. I'm lyndsay linda ward. Coming up, a difficult week for israel on the international front. We'll examine the growing diplomatic isolation and the impact it could have on the war with hamas. >>> Also ahead, the remains of an unknown soldier from newfoundland, who died in france during the first world war, are on their way home. We'll show you the solemn ceremony that took place earlier in beaumont-hamel, france. >>> And the edmonton oilers will try to take full control of their semi-final series against the stars tonight in dallas. >>> But we begin with ongoing tensions on some of this country's leading university campuses. School officials at the university of toronto are waiting for a response, after issuing a trespass notice to pro-palestinian protesters. Students set up an encampment more than three weeks ago protesting the ongoing war in gaza. The cbc's albert delitala has been reporting on this since the occupation started. He joins us now with the latest. Albert, they issued the notice. So what happens next? >> Reporter: well, linda, we're counting down towards 8:00 A.M. local time on monday. That's the new deadline the protesters have to leave campus or potentially face a five-year suspension or even expulsion from the university. And that comes after more than three weeks of an encampment set up there. And that was in solidarity to the protests we've seen across north america. Pro-palestinian protests that seek to cede the war between israel and hamas end. So that offer, though, that they were considering — they did decline the offer. And in it the university said they would not end partnerships with israeli universities. That was one of their demands. Also they invited students to attend a board of governing council meeting next month, when they could present their demands there. They also offered to make a working group, to consider options around disclosure and increasing transparency of their investments and other demands the students were making. They were to accept that by 4:00 P.M. yesterday. That was the deadline. They rejected that offer. They said that the university was essentially offering them a process that already existed. And they want commitments instead around their demands. Here's one protester who said they remain resolute around all of this. >> Do not plan to leave any time soon. The reason they issued this notice. They put out the first offer yesterday. More of an ultimatum that they're framing as the final offer. U. Of t. Knows how to bargain. They bargained with unions on campus all the time. The first written offer cannot be the final offer. So we are currently preparing our counteroffer and hopefully we're able to discuss that at the 5:00 P.M. meeting on sunday. >> Reporter: a representative with hello ontario spoke with cbc news. The group advocates for jewish students. He didn't answer as to whether he wants to see police go into the encampment, but he did say that it has to end. >> Ultimately what we want is we want piece. We want co-existence. And we want to be able to study and learn and live and work on a campus with everybody. And unfortunately these unlawful occupations have brought intimidation and hatred to campuses and it's time that university leaders across the province and across the country and our government leaders and well-meaning canadians stand up and say enough. >> Reporter: meanwhile, at

McMASTER university in hamilton, west of toronto, a very different situation there. You can see some recent images of that encampment that’s been going on there for about three weeks. It’s set to come down today, that’s after students reached an agreement with the university. That framework includes human rights considerations in their international agreements and also an annual disclosures of all of the direct investments they make. >> Linda: and, albert, in montreal a university there has filed an injunction against protesters. What do we know about that? >> Reporter: that’s what the université du québec montreal. And that university filed an injunction, as you said, against the students encamping on their campus for over a week now. We have some pictures of that situation. They’re actually seeking for those tents and other objects they’ve set up to not be closer than three meet piers — metres away from buildings. They say safety is a concern. They also allege that vandalism has taken place. A lot of those accusations the students do deny. The judge in the case has yet to rule, but says that safety will be top of mind in that decision. Linda. >> Linda: thanks, albert. >> Reporter: you’re welcome. >> Linda: and turning to the situation in gaza now. There are new moves to kickstart cease-fire talks between israel and hamas, even as israeli forces defy a U.N. court order and international pressure by continuing their assault on rafah. [shots fired] israel’s prime minister benjamin netanyahu insists the ground and air offensive in the city must go on. That’s to root out militants. But behind the scenes diplomatic manoeuvres are under way in paris to bring about a truce that will end the bloodshed and see a new hostage release. Journalist irris makler is keeping an eye on those developments in paris and joins us now from jerusalem. So, irris, what more can you tell us about the latest efforts to finally get to some sort of a deal? >> Reporter: well, at the moment it just talks about talks. But it is significant, linda. What we’ve seen is an announcement in the past few hours that there was — there were these meetings in paris between the cia chief, the israeli chief, the qatari prime minister. They say that talks will resume. Next week there’s talks between the same three parties and also egypt and then hamas will be brought in. So that is I suppose optimistic, because we haven’t seen any talks on this issue for more than two weeks. It’s significant false because of the i.c.j., the international court of justice, orders to israel to stop fighting and particularly to protect the civilians in gaza. And because that order was some 24 hours ago. In that time, we have seen continued fighting. Israel says it is finding more tunnels, finding more weapons of militants. The hamas-run health ministry in gaza says in that period, there have been dozens more casualties. Dozens more deaths of palestinians. If there were to be talks and if there was another way to solve this issue, this deadlock, it would be very welcomed. >> Linda: irris, providing aid was central to the world court’s ruling against israel. What can you tell us about any advances there? >> Reporter: there has been a breakthrough brought by guess after a conversation between U.S. president joe biden and the egyptian president. Aid will be able to enter from egypt via the israeli crossing point of shalom. That’s significant. Usually that aid goes in from rafah. But for the past 19 days, since israel entered rafah on may the 6th, no aid has been going in. You know, israel and egypt blame each other for that. But in a way, it’s not significant who is to blame. What is important is that there are hundreds of trucks lining up on that border at the moment. Aid is not getting in, fresh food is rotting there. This is a huge advance. The important thing once the aid gets in, will it be able to be distributed. Will it be able to be distributed to the some 900,000 people estimated to have moved out of rafah, to tents in an area called almalosi on the coast. Very small area. They need the humanitarian aid. I guess that’s the aim right now. >> Linda: thanks for this, irris. That’s irris makler in jerusalem.

>>> Well, rescue crews continue to search for hundreds of people feared buried by a major landslide in papua new guinea. Friday's early morning landslide swept away dozens of homes and covered many highways and buildings under mounds of mud and rock. The slide hit a remote area about 600 kilometres northwest of the capital port morseby. Dominic valitis has the latest. >> Reporter: the massive landslide hit papua new guinea's isolated enga province around 3:00 A.M. local time on friday. Several villages in the area were affected. Hundreds of homes were buried. And it's still not clear just how many people were killed as a result. But there are reports today that more than 300 people died in just one of those affected villages. So the authorities are certainly warning that the number of dead is expected to rise. We have been seeing more footage coming in from the scene today. Desperate images of villagers digging through soil for survivors. It is a heartbreaking scene to watch and extremely dangerous for those on the ground. Because the area is still very, very unstable. Now we understand that some emergency workers have arrived at the scene. But as you can imagine, they are facing some considerable challenges on the ground. Here's chris jensen, the national director for the charity world vision papua new guinea. Take a listen. >> At this stage with such large amount of debris, I think, you know, it's obviously they're looking at the worst-case scenario. We've got large amounts of teams from the provincial authorities, as well as national government authorities doing assessments, carrying out analysis on what exactly is required as we look at responding. >> Reporter: part of the problem is that enga province is an isolated place. It's several hundred kilometres from the capital of papua new guinea. The conditions on the ground in the affected areas are giving emergency teams real problems. Officials say that the debris caused by this landslide is in some parts about eight metres deep and covers more 200 square kilometres of land, including a large stretch of the only highway in and out of enga province. Dominic valitis, cbc news, london. >> Linda: an unknown soldier who served during the first world war has begun his journey home. These are some of the scenes from a ceremony earlier this morning in beaumont-hamel, france. Members of the canadian armed forces personally accepted the unknown soldier's casket. Premier andrew furey was also in attendance with his family and so was our reporter heather gillis. She'll have a report on the next phase of the journey coming up a bit later on cbc news network. >> Announcer: News you can trust, delivered when you want, where you want, with localCBC Radio Onelive to connect us closer to home on theCBC Newsapp. Download for free. ( ) (Wincing) Get started for free on eharmony. Must be 18 or older to join. Get who gets you. eharmony. Tap into BetMGM Casino and you're entering a huge library full of exclusive games. Games you won't find anywhere else. Looking for jackpots? Right this way. You'll always find someone ready to give you a hand. Or some dice. Your favorite games waiting for you… On BetMGM Casino. Salonpas, makers of effective pain relief patches for 89 years believes in continuous improvement, like rounded corners that resist peeling, with an array of active ingredients and sizes to relieve your pain. Salonpas. It's Good Medicine. Hisamitsu a new arrival alarms the brotherhood of muscle. Muscular features signal power and performance. Attributes they've never seen in this build. ( ) Behold a new breed. Ready to swarm, ready to sting, ready to electrify. ( ) The defiant power packed hybrid electric Dodge Hornet r/t. Performance electrified. Financial goals. Fidelity knows we've all got them.

Maybe you want to own a home, or never own a home. Maybe you want to travel. Or have a kid. Or travel with your kid. Yours could be retiring early. Or never retiring at all. At Fidelity, we know everyone has different goals. But the one thing we share? We all want to get to them sooner. ( ) >> Andrew Chang: So you want to watchCBC News Explore, a new kind of news channel. Here's how to find us. We're on theCBC Newsapp, onCBC Gem, and on your smart tv. Stream any time. It's always free. Cbc News Explore. >> Linda: well, it's been a tough week for the israeli government and especially for its prime minister benjamin netanyahu. It started with an arrest warrant request by the international criminal court and ended

