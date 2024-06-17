Carnes: Hunting for money and drugs, not votes

He made mistakes, broke the law, and was arrested, tried and convicted.

This is the way our American legal system is supposed to work, regardless of one’s family, fame or presumed position in society.

A desperate drug addict obtaining a handgun and using daddy’s name to make money is reaping decades of sowing the family seeds through the mud, but like that other person recently convicted will probably never spend a single night in jail.

His excuses are all over the map of ill-advised justifications, culminating just last week by claiming he wasn’t high when he answered “no” on paperwork asking if he was “using or addicted to unlawful substances” at the time while purchasing a handgun, therefore he was not guilty.

So yeah, he was technically telling the truth at that exact moment, but it has all the validity of saying, “She promised me she was 18 and not a prostitute when we did the dirty deed so I shouldn’t be held responsible just because she’s neither.”

With a big ol’, “What the hell is that supposed to even mean?”, the jury quickly convicted him of illegal possession of a gun and lying about his drug use when it was purchased.

The first child of a sitting US leader to be convicted of a federal crime , he has spent decades after graduating from Yale as an addict masquerading as an influence-peddling opportunist, making millions while being connected with a bank holding company, a Washington lobbying practice, a board seat at a Chinese private equity firm and on the board of a Ukrainian energy company, among others.

He has been in and out of rehab, was a US Navy Reservist for barely 24 hours before testing positive for cocaine and immediately discharged, drank like a pro after the death of his older brother, Beau (from brain cancer), had a two-year affair with Beau’s widow, a child with an Arkansas stripper and miscellaneous affairs with multiple prostitutes.

Not exactly a poster child for anything other than a national campaign for “Dummies Offered Legacies To Squander” (DOLTS).

All of his issues have been self-inflicted, each under a microscope of intense scrutiny because of his political family, and now he is selling artwork as a way to manage his addictions and pay legal bills, some for up to half a million dollars each.

Whoever on the left paying such ridiculous sums as an investment for questionable art because they believe it will increase in value is just as naïve as whoever on the right is paying any price whatsoever as an investment for “Truth Social” stock (DJT) because they believe a company with a net loss of $327 million on just $770k in revenue in the first quarter of 2024 will increase in value.

It’s nonsensical either direction.

But drug and alcohol addictions are real, and he and his family are paying the price for the entire world to see, and he will be back in court this September for another trial for cheating on his taxes.

His father has announced there will be no pardon or reduction of his son’s sentence, and trusts the American justice system to deliver an efficient, effective, accountable and fair process equally for all Americans, regardless of one’s family, fame or presumed position in society, even if one’s name is Hunter Biden.

Guess it’s a good thing he’s not the one running for president.