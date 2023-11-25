November 25, 2023
Car experts explain whether you can do your own MOT as drivers look to save money


While an unavoidable part of owning a car, for many drivers getting their car through its MOT can bring a collective sense of dread as motorists face shelling out for costly repairs and services to ensure their car passes the annual check and stays in good working order.

As a result, many people are turning to search engines to find out if MOT-ing their own car is a possibility, potentially in a bid to keep costs from spiralling. The motoring experts at Scrap Car Comparison have revealed that there has been a 64% increase in searches on Google for whether you can MOT your own car, compared to last year.




Searches for DIY services have also seen a surge, with ‘how to service your own car’ seeing a 22% increase year on year as people try to tighten their purse strings and carry out the costly maintenance themselves at home. However, motorists looking to undertake a DIY MOT could be putting themselves at risk of being fined up to £2,500 if they don’t take their car to an approved MOT centre or continue driving their car without a certificate.

To keep motorists in the know when it comes to their MOTs, Scrap Car Comparison has provided advice for those looking to save money on maintaining their cars.

Can you do your own MOT?

Put simply, no. Despite the increase in searches to do so, you can only undertake a valid MOT on a vehicle if you work at an approved MOT test centre.

According to the Gov.uk website : “All MOT tests and retests must be conducted within authorised vehicle testing stations by nominated testers approved to test the class of vehicle by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency.”

Crucially, anyone attempting to undertake their own MOT without a trained professional will not be able to obtain a valid MOT certificate. Should motorists be found to be driving without one, and the vehicle is found to have ‘dangerous’ or ‘major’ problems, drivers will not be allowed to get back on the road until these issues have been fixed. Motorists will also be given a ‘refusal of an MOT test certificate’ which is recorded in the MOT database.

As a result, fines of up to £2,500 could be issued, and drivers could even receive three points on their licence, if they are found to be without a valid MOT certificate and still using the car. While drivers may think that doing the motoring test themselves may save them some money, government-imposed maximum fees on the checks prevent costs from rising too high for the test itself.



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Secret to retiring early as a young Aussie

Secret to retiring early as a young Aussie

November 25, 2023
Feel like you never have enough money? Experts share six tips to manage cash crunch

Feel like you never have enough money? Experts share six tips to manage cash crunch

November 25, 2023

You may have missed

The future of AI is on the brink: Cloudflare shows the way

The future of AI is on the brink: Cloudflare shows the way

November 25, 2023
Seven Principles of AG (ETR:T3T1) fundamentals look pretty strong: Could the market be wrong about the stock?

Seven Principles of AG (ETR:T3T1) fundamentals look pretty strong: Could the market be wrong about the stock?

November 25, 2023
2 Dividend Stocks Investors Should Consider Buying in October

8% yield target? With a Stocks and Shares ISA, here’s how

November 25, 2023
Fueling Startups to Success – B Labs helps you investigate, innovate and accelerate

Fueling Startups to Success – B Labs helps you investigate, innovate and accelerate

November 25, 2023
Founder Factory ’23 celebrates area entrepreneurs

Founder Factory ’23 celebrates area entrepreneurs

November 25, 2023
Global children’s apparel market is expected to reach 6.9 billion by 2032 with CAGR of 4.1%–Affiliate Market Research

Global Agricultural Disinfectants Market to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2032 with 4.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

November 25, 2023