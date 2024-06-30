July 1, 2024
Canadians Searching For Savings To Avoid Cruel Summer Of Overspending: CIBC Poll


Canadian currency on a table. (CNW Group/Unifor)

7 per cent are making changes to their summer spending habits in response to the rising cost of living   

TORONTOJune 27, 2024 /CNW/ – Many Canadians are looking to travel this summer and are searching for ways to do so without blowing their budgets. According to a new poll from CIBC, nearly 8 in 10 Canadians (77 per cent) are making changes to their summer spending habits in response to the rising cost of living, while actively looking for ways to save on summer activities.

Despite a strong desire to travel and splurge on summer fun, most Canadians (64 per cent) are embracing a savings mindset this season. Half of Canadians say they are cutting back on day-to-day expenses, while 37 per cent are forgoing expensive purchases, and more than a quarter  (27 per cent) are scaling back their travel plans.

Among those who have already made plans to travel, 62 per cent are demonstrating a budget-conscious approach when planning trips, with 40 per cent intending to spend less than $2,000 on travel. To stretch their dollars further, most (67 per cent) are planning to vacation in Canada, over getaways in the United States (28 per cent) and overseas (24 per cent). Nearly half of Canadian domestic travellers are choosing more affordable options like road trips (48 per cent) and 1 in 5 are choosing to camp (20 per cent) to reduce their expenses.

No matter what destination Canadians are planning to trek to this summer, 60 per cent are planning to fund those trips with personal savings, though 74 per cent say they are finding it harder than ever to save money.

“Canadians have been pragmatic and resourceful as they’ve embraced a savings mentality in order to navigate a challenging economic landscape,” said Carissa Lucreziano, Vice-President, Financial Planning and Advice, CIBC. “Many are still concerned inflation will impact their summer fun despite their best efforts to not overspend.”

Top expenses Canadians are looking to better manage this summer:

  • Dining out
  • Entertainment
  • Clothing

Polling found that more Canadians believe they could benefit from financial advice this summer than in previous years, with 26 per cent looking for ways to mitigate the cost of living, and 21 per cent seeking strategies to offset inflation.

“Nearly 60 per cent of Canadians believe they could benefit from professional financial advice to maximize their summer fun. A trusted advisor can design a personalized plan to help make the most of this summer and every other season,” Lucreziano added.

Other key poll findings:

  • 55 per cent of Canadians say summer is the season they spend the most money
  • 67 per cent say they are more interested in spending on experiences than physical items
  • 68 per cent of Canadians say they are worried about the value of the Canadian dollar



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

How Much Money Do They Make Camila Cabello

How Much Money Do They Make Camila Cabello

July 1, 2024
SMSF Association welcomes new board member

Bravura extends CCO term amid transformation project

July 1, 2024

You may have missed

How Much Money Do They Make Camila Cabello

How Much Money Do They Make Camila Cabello

July 1, 2024
SMSF Association welcomes new board member

Bravura extends CCO term amid transformation project

July 1, 2024
I’m Retired and Regret My Frugal Retirement — Here’s Why

I’m Retired and Regret My Frugal Retirement — Here’s Why

July 1, 2024
Morningstar to expand to superannuation ratings

Superannuation fund ART shares FY23-24 performance

July 1, 2024
Canadians Searching For Savings To Avoid Cruel Summer Of Overspending: CIBC Poll

Canadians Searching For Savings To Avoid Cruel Summer Of Overspending: CIBC Poll

June 30, 2024
More Than One-Third Of Americans Are Borrowing Money For Summer Vacations, Make It Make Sense

More Than One-Third Of Americans Are Borrowing Money For Summer Vacations, Make It Make Sense

June 30, 2024