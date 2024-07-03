Canadians scaling back vacations to save money

The online payroll and HR services company released its latest monthly survey results on June 26. While 63 per cent of Canadian workers said they plan on taking a vacation this summer, more than a third, or 34 per cent, report having to scale back their plans to more cost-sensitive options.

Canadian workers were feeling happier in June, a recent report by ADP Canada found, despite the higher cost of living forcing some to scale back on their summer vacation plans.

“While summer may look different from one worker to another across various industries in Canada, it tends to bear shared growth in happiness reflecting on similar scores recorded last summer,” said ADP Canada’s vice-president of marketing, Heather Haslam.

Among those scaling back summer vacations, younger workers appear to be more affected. The survey said gen Z and millennials were more likely to postpone their vacation until later in the year. Meanwhile, 41 per cent of gen Xers (44 to 59 years old) and 47 per cent of baby boomers (60 to 78) said the increased cost of living would not impact their summer plans.

“With most workers planning to take vacation this summer, it’s important for employers to ensure those who are taking time off can completely step away, while those working aren’t burdened with filling the gap,” said Haslam.

The poll also found that 46 per cent of workers felt satisfied with their current roles and responsibilities, with almost all secondary indicators, such as work-life balance and flexibility, recognition and support, and compensation and benefits, seeing an increase in June.