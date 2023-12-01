Canadian bank earnings were messy this quarter: portfolio manager

December 1, 2023


The Canadian banks set aside more money for bad loans than expected this quarter, while also indicating there will be layoffs in the months ahead, but one portfolio manager says this weakness should create a buying opportunity for investors in the future. 
 
Nearly all of Canada’s leading banks reported higher-than-expected provisions for credit losses (PCLs), while others revealed that they will undergo further restructuring as a measure to get expenses under control. These announcements caused investors to punish most of the bank stocks this week. 

“It seems like this quarter the banks have had messy earnings. There’s a lot of one-time expenses or costs,” Rebecca Teltscher, portfolio manager at Newhaven Asset Management, told BNN Bloomberg in a television interview on Friday. 

 

She is forecasting that PCLs will continue for several quarters as the banks take on a prudent strategy for a possible downturn in Canada’s economy, specifically linked to the renewal of mortgages at higher rates in the next year or two. 

 

“We’re expecting (PCLs) to go even higher from here,” she said. 

 

Teltscher thinks the continued weakness will send the Canadian banks stocks lower in the months ahead and that should create a window of opportunity for investors to purchase them at a discount. 

 

“We’re looking for things to get a bit messier, for prices to get a bit cheaper, and then well look at purchasing more for our clients on a long-term basis,” she said. 

 

Teltscher likes the group’s dividends and believes they are good businesses to own in the long run, but is waiting for the right time to pick them up. 

 

“We do think there are some headwinds ahead,” she said. 



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Underutilized government assistance benefits help households save money

Underutilized government assistance benefits help households save money

December 1, 2023
Chuck Lorre on His Broadcast Future, Reuniting With Charlie Sheen – The Hollywood Reporter

Chuck Lorre on His Broadcast Future, Reuniting With Charlie Sheen – The Hollywood Reporter

December 1, 2023

You may have missed

University at Buffalo-Led Team Explores Genetic Test to Predict … – Precision Medicine Online

December 1, 2023
My MBA taught me to challenge the status quo in business – here's how

My MBA taught me to challenge the status quo in business – here’s how

December 1, 2023
Challenges, opportunities and the way forward

Challenges, opportunities and the way forward

December 1, 2023
'The Daily Show' host Michelle Wolf praises Elon Musk for 'incredible' achievement: 'He's turned people into advertisers!' , Video

‘The Daily Show’ host Michelle Wolf praises Elon Musk for ‘incredible’ achievement: ‘He’s turned people into advertisers!’ , Video

December 1, 2023
Is a Roth IRA Conversion a Good Idea in Retirement?

A look at cannabis in 2023

December 1, 2023

Canadian bank earnings were messy this quarter: portfolio manager

December 1, 2023