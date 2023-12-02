Can You Pay A Credit Card With A Credit Card? – Forbes Advisor Canada

A balance transfer offer is not a one-size-fits-all solution to paying off a credit card. There are considerations to keep in mind.

Balance Transfer Fee

Balance transfer fees typically range from 3% to 5% of the amount being transferred. If you transfer $10,000 to a card with a 0% APR offer but has a 3% balance transfer fee, you’ll add another $300 onto your debt. It may make sense to choose a card with the lowest balance transfer fees possible.

That said, even if you must pay a balance transfer fee, it could still help you save money overall depending on how much debt you have, what your card’s interest rate is and how long you need to pay off your debt. It always makes sense to do the math for your personal situation before making a decision.

For example, continuing the example from earlier, paying a $300 balance transfer fee rather than over $1,000 in interest charges could save you more than $700. Just make sure you stick to a disciplined repayment plan so you zero out your balance before the intro period ends, otherwise you’ll be charged interest on any remaining balance at the regular APR.

You Can’t Pay Off One Card Using Another Card From the Same Bank

Banks make money when you pay interest and other fees and generally won’t allow you to pay off one card using another card from the same bank. If you’re interested in a balance transfer offer, your best bet is to shift the balance from one bank-issued card to one with a 0% APR offer from a different issuing bank.

Your Credit Score Matters

Although a balance transfer offer can give you a leg up on paying down your existing debt, the best balance transfer offers are typically reserved for those with the best credit scores. If you’re new to credit or have a less-than-stellar credit history you might not qualify for a balance transfer card. Even those with excellent credit should be aware that every time you apply for a new line of credit, it can ding your credit score.

The 0% Period Will End

Eventually, that promotional interest-free period will come to an end. If you haven’t made much progress in paying off your debt, you could find yourself stuck paying an even higher ongoing interest rate. Before you transfer a balance to a new card, make sure that you’ll be able to pay it off within the 0% APR period.

You Don’t Know How Much Credit You’ll Get

If you’re looking to transfer $10,000 in debt, there’s no guarantee you’ll be approved for that amount on a new card. If you’re looking for the longest runway possible to pay down your debt, and the amount you’re approved for falls short of what you’re looking to transfer, then you’re stuck with two card balances to keep track of and make payments on.