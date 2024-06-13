Butterfield Offering Free Financial Class

Butterfield is offering a free money management and financial literacy class next month for full-time college and university students between the ages of 18 and 30.

A spokesperson said, “The Butterfield 101 Money Management Programme will be held on Thursday, 18 July, from 5:30pm at Butterfield’s Head Office on Front Street. Retail banking professionals will give an introduction into the world of finance and help equip students with the knowledge they need to develop good financial habits. Participants will learn practical skills, such as how to create a budget and how to set financial goals, and receive guidance on different financial products and the importance of a good credit score.”

Shawnette Griffin, Butterfield’s Head of Retail Banking and Operations in Bermuda, said, ‘”Butterfield 101 is designed to assist college students in the transition from having parents managing their finances to embracing that responsibility for themselves. The primary goal is to create good financial management habits now to set them up for a good financial future in the long term.”

The spokesperson said, “On completion of the class, each student will receive a Butterfield Strata Savings Account with access to Butterfield Online, a Butterfield Debit Mastercard® Card and a Butterfield Mastercard Credit Card with a pre-approved limit of $1,000. All registered attendees will also be entered into a draw to win one of two gift vouchers valued at $50.

“Registration is free and can be completed online before 12pm on Thursday, 18 July.”

