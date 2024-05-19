Business lawyer Terik Hashmi’s new book on “Business Chance USA – How to make money in America” is forthcoming

Terik Hashmi, business and immigration attorney in Miami, FL Terik Hashmi, Business Chance USA Book Cover. Terik Hashmi, immigration lawyer and advocate. Terik Hashmi, immigration blog. Terik Hashmi, immigration lawyer.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ — Attorney Terik Hashmi has written a new book with hands-on advice for those seeking to move to the USA, start a business and make a living. In fact, it is a book for those who truly want to succeed.

“Business Chance USA – How to make money in America” is, unlike Hashmi’s prior publications, a handbook for all those who want to come to the United States – young entrepreneurs who have the drive to start their own business; those who have special talents with which to succeed; and those who simply seek a new beginning.

In “Business Chance USA,” Hashmi draws upon his extensive legal expertise to demystify the process of establishing a successful business venture in the land of opportunity. From obtaining the right visa to identifying lucrative market niches, Hashmi offers a comprehensive roadmap for achieving entrepreneurial success in the United States. The book will be available on Amazon and you can pre-order it here: https://terikhashmi.blog/pre-order-new-book

Key highlights of “Business Chance USA” include:

1. Navigating the Visa Process: Hashmi sheds light on the various visa options available to individuals looking to establish a business presence in the United States. With detailed guidance on visa categories such as the EB-2 NIW (National Interest Waiver) Green Card, readers will learn how to effectively leverage their skills and experience to gain entry into the American market.

2. Identifying Profitable Market Niches: Recognizing the importance of market research in entrepreneurial endeavors, Hashmi explores strategies for identifying and capitalizing on lucrative business opportunities. Whether in the fields of engineering, medicine, or beyond, readers will gain valuable insights into finding a niche that aligns with their interests and expertise.

3. Navigating Daily Living Challenges: Beyond business strategy, Hashmi addresses essential daily-living issues such as obtaining a Social Security Number and Driver’s License. By providing practical guidance on these fundamental aspects of life in the United States, Hashmi equips readers with the knowledge needed to thrive in their new environment.

Commenting on the release of “Business Chance USA,” Terik Hashmi remarked, “I’m thrilled to share my expertise and insights with aspiring entrepreneurs who are eager to pursue their dreams in America. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or a fresh-faced newcomer, this book is designed to empower individuals from all walks of life to succeed in the dynamic landscape of American business.”

“Business Chance USA – How to make money in America” is slated for release in the Fall and will be available for purchase on Amazon. Pre-order it here: https://terikhashmi.blog/pre-order-new-book

About Terik Hashmi

Mr. Terik Hashmi possesses over 25 years of experience in all aspects of US Immigration & International Law. He has dedicated his life’s path to become a true champion of both Human and Immigrants’ Rights, and has represented the entire spectrum of clients, from Individual to Business, to Investor, to Former Head of State. Mr. Hashmi has always been at the forefront of the field in terms of Education, Training and Experience.

