Business Account Offers That Are Changing the Game!
Every savvy business owner should always have their eyes peeled for ways to save money and boost income.
wamo, the innovative business account provider, has just rolled out two new schemes to help you do just that! Let’s dive in and see how you could supercharge your business savings with wamo.
Share the wealth with a refer and earn business account scheme
Earn €100 every time you help a fellow business discover the plentiful perks of a wamo account. Sounds like a win-win, right? Well, that’s exactly what wamo’s new referral campaign offers. wamo account holders can now earn €100 for every successful referral they make.
And the best bit? Because there’s no limit to how many referrals you can make, there’s no limit to your potential earnings!
Here’s how it works:
1. If you’re not already a wamo customer, take ten minutes to sign up for an account
2. Share your unique referral link (easily found in the wamo app or online portal) with businesses that could benefit from wamo’s stellar features
3. When your referral signs up and meets the eligibility criteria, you pocket €100
It’s really that simple.
And with features like this, a wamo account is a must-have for any business:
– Multi-currency accounts to make managing international transactions easy
– Streamlined team payment system to keep control of spending
– Unlimited virtual and physical payment cards to fit your business’s needs
The referral scheme is open to any European or UK-based business, no matter how big, or small. Everyone from bootstrapped sole traders to wave-making business heavyweights can cash in. It’s a fantastic opportunity to gain a little extra just when it’s needed most.
1% cashback on tax payments from business accounts
And wamo’s new benefits don’t stop with referrals. With their new cashback scheme, Maltese businesses can enjoy 1% cashback on their tax payments. Just use your wamo card to make payments for VAT, provisional tax, social security and other fees, and automatically get 1% cashback.
Let’s break that down!
If your business made €550,000 of tax payments in September, you’d see €5,500 credited to your wamo account by October 31st.
Make money, save money: business account deals you don’t want to miss
wamo’s referral bonuses and their tax payment cashback scheme offer excellent opportunities to save money, earn extra income and expand your business network through new partnerships. Don’t miss out on these fantastic offers.
