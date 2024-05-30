Business Account Offers That Are Changing the Game!

Every savvy business owner should always have their eyes peeled for ways to save money and boost income.

wamo, the innovative business account provider, has just rolled out two new schemes to help you do just that! Let’s dive in and see how you could supercharge your business savings with wamo.

Share the wealth with a refer and earn business account scheme

Earn €100 every time you help a fellow business discover the plentiful perks of a wamo account. Sounds like a win-win, right? Well, that’s exactly what wamo’s new referral campaign offers. wamo account holders can now earn €100 for every successful referral they make.

And the best bit? Because there’s no limit to how many referrals you can make, there’s no limit to your potential earnings!

Here’s how it works:

1. If you’re not already a wamo customer, take ten minutes to sign up for an account

2. Share your unique referral link (easily found in the wamo app or online portal) with businesses that could benefit from wamo’s stellar features

3. When your referral signs up and meets the eligibility criteria, you pocket €100