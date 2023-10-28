Solid waste planning is a bit like the 1970s’ Fram oil filter advertisement that Bruce Deachman cited in his Sept. 2 column, “Trash Mountain.” Pay a small amount to replace the oil filter regularly, or pay much more later to get your engine re-built.

Ottawa’s draft Solid Waste Master Plan (SWMP), which will be tabled for discussion at the Nov. 21 meeting of the city’s Environment and Climate Change Committee, needs to focus on replacing the filter rather than buying a new engine. In order to postpone the need for either a new landfill or an incinerator to manage residual waste, the city needs to up its game and implement a wide variety of initiatives to reduce and divert waste from disposal rather than launching prematurely into a very expensive, controversial, environmentally problematic and lengthy process to site a new landfill or to burn our garbage.

Ottawa spends much less on managing waste than comparable municipalities, officials with the Solid Waste Division have told me. Sadly, not enough effort or priority has been given to waste reduction or diversion, and this must change if the SWMP is to be successful. Other municipalities spend more money than we do on organics collection, promotion and education, and special programs targeting problematic wastes such as textiles and bulky items.

Ottawa’s low spending is in no way a sign of efficiency or good value for money. It is a sign that the city has cruised on the assumption that we have a large landfill with lots of capacity and a long time horizon. We urgently need to address the problem that almost 60 per cent of what is currently collected for disposal should either be recycled or composted. The closure date for the Trail Road landfill is now in sight. Unless things change, it is due to close as early as 2036, 13 years from now.

In July 2021, Ottawa Council committed to a zero-waste future. This means reducing waste and maximizing reuse, recycling and composting. To support a zero-waste strategy, Trail Road should be managed as an essential and possibly irreplaceable piece of municipal infrastructure. Priority should be given to everything that will extend the landfill’s capacity and life expectancy. Council should commit as soon as possible to a wide range of lower-cost waste diversion programs to avoid really big costs later. Starting in 2024 and over the coming years the city must increase the inadequate solid-waste budget and spend on initiatives such as aggressively rolling out green bins in multi-residential properties.

A new landfill or an incinerator could cost as much as $450 million. The city and taxpayers will be challenged to find this kind of money given other current and foreseeable capital budget pressures.

Council’s failure to understand the challenges we face was sadly and starkly evident with the recent decision not to implement a minor charge for additional trash going to landfill. Bag-tag user-pay systems are proven to drive higher participation in recycling, green bin and leaf and yard waste programs, resulting in reduced garbage pick-up and extending landfill capacity, with only a small impact on municipal budgets. The lack of a user-pay system means that the city is going to be fighting to extend the life of the Trail Waste Facility with one hand tied behind its back.

The draft Solid Waste Management Plan has identified a comprehensive list of viable initiatives that are already in place elsewhere which would collectively increase waste diversion and extend the life expectancy of Trail Road. Hopefully the final plan will recommend acting on most of them. More importantly, council must recognize the need to spend more over the coming years to support and enhance waste reduction and diversion in order to delay or avoid huge capital expenditures in the future. We pay a bit now or we pay much more later.