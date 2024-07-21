Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)





Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,083 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 25,808 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.3% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mendel Money Management boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 42,269 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 86,572 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,719,000 after buying an additional 8,534 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 3,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 4,184 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $183.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $617,239,158.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $617,239,158.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,250,048. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

