July 6, 2024
Bryan resident opens lemonade stand to raise money for summer camp


BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) – Each cup of lemonade from Peyton McVay’s lemonade stand brings her one step closer to summer fun in the sun.

She set up shop in Bryan Friday morning, hoping to raise $700 so she can go to summer camp.

The camp, Beloved and Beyond, is a summer camp for those with disabilities. It’s a place Peyton has visited for a few years and one that holds a special place in her heart.

“I go swimming, I go fishing, I go canoeing, I play water games,” she said.

As she held up her sign for passing cars, one activity in particular was on her mind.

“I love swimming, it’s one of my favorite things to do,” Peyton added.

While she poured up ice-cold cups of lemonade, customers like Kreezavia Johnson got to hear all about her summer plans. Kreezavia said it feels great to know she’s helping Peyton achieve her summer camp goal.

As her story reached social media, the community responded with support.

“It’s going to come, it’s gonna come, I’m gonna send more people your way too so we can help raise this money,” Kreezavia said.

Peyton has one message for her customers.

”Thank you for coming to my lemonade stand and helping to support me so I can go to summer camp.”

Peyton’s lemonade stand is open until 9 p.m. Friday and will reopen next Wednesday and Thursday. To donate online via Venmo, click here.

Copyright 2024 KBTX. All rights reserved.



