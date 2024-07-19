Bruce Springsteen Is A Billionaire, Forbes Estimates

“Johnny 99”? More like Johnny 999,999,999 (plus one). Forbes reports that Bruce Springsteen is the latest musician to join the billionaire club with a net worth of $1.1 billion.

The other members include Rihanna, Jay-Z, and Taylor Swift. And like Swift, the first one to “reach the milestone solely from songwriting and performing,” Springsteen made his billion the ol’ fashioned way: releasing albums and touring.

Back in 1984, around the release of Born In The U.S.A., Springsteen talked to Rolling Stone about if becoming a rich man changed him, saying, “Yeah, there’s a change. It doesn’t make living easier, but it does make certain aspects of your life easier. You don’t have to worry about rent, you can buy things for your folks and help out your friends, and you can have a good time, you know?”

Springsteen added, “I don’t know if money changes you. I guess I don’t really think it does change you. It’s an inanimate thing, a tool, a convenience. If you’ve got to have a problem, it’s a good problem to have.”

Springsteen is 74 years old but still going strong. According to Forbes, “In 2023, Springsteen’s world tour sold more than 1.6 million tickets, generating $380 million in revenue,” with more dates (and a movie based on his life) to come.