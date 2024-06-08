Brownstein Attorneys Named in Intellectual Asset Management’s 2024 Patent Rankings

Shareholders Andrew Freyer, Benno Guggenheimer and Craig Hemenway have been named in the 2024 Intellectual Asset Management (IAM) Patent 1000 rankings. In addition, Brownstein was recognized by IAM in the patent prosecution and intellectual property transactions categories.

Freyer has been recognized in IAM’s prosecution category since 2023. He applies an insider’s knowledge of large and small technology companies’ operations and objectives and his expertise in electrical engineering and software development to his work on patent preparation, prosecution and portfolio development. “Andrew was great; very responsive, always helpful and knowledgeable,” said a client in this year’s IAM Patent 1000. “He was excellent at working with our engineers and developers to help them understand the process as well as the navigation of patents in our industry.”

Guggenheimer has been ranked in IAM’s prosecution category since 2020. With more than a decade of experience in research and product development, he brings his technical experience to bear on his patent work for Fortune 500 companies. His practice includes patent prosecution and patent analysis for electronic devices, software products and other systems. He works closely with his clients to develop and maintain patent portfolios that provide effective protection and value for the business. Guggenheimer also provides analysis for patent acquisitions, preparation for licensing and license enforcement.

Hemenway, the firm’s lead patent attorney for high-tech matters and chair of its Intellectual Property Department, has been recognized by IAM since 2013 for both prosecution and transactions. He represents some of the largest technology companies in the world as well as several unicorn startups. He oversees complex portfolios of thousands of assets spanning over a dozen countries, works with clients to license assets in order to maximize their value and defend clients against infringement allegations. His clients commend “his ability to clearly articulate the issues in a down-to-earth way that is easy for everyone to understand. He doesn’t obfuscate the key issues with jargon. He gets straight to the point.”

“Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck is outstanding – one of the best you can ever work with,” a client states in this year’s IAM ranking commentary.

Now in its 13th year, IAM compiles a list of the top patent attorneys in the world and breaks it down by country and U.S. state, recommending those considered leaders in the field. It focuses exclusively on patent practice and has firmly established itself as the definitive ‘go-to’ resource for those seeking world-class legal patent expertise. The process involves extensive international research including interviews with more than 1,500 individuals to gather feedback from peers and clients with knowledge of the attorneys’ practices and markets.

