British Gas issues ‘5.30pm’ message to UK households to ‘save money’

British Gas has issued a 60-minute warning to UK households and said they can “save money”. Customers signed up to PeakSave can save money by reducing their electricity use between 5.30pm and 6.30pm today, British Gas – one of the UK’s largest suppliers of energy – confirmed.

The energy giant is joining the ESO Demand Flexibility Service (DFS) test event, which encourages eligible customers to use 30 per cent less energy than usual in certain time periods, and earn £3 per kWh saved. To take part, British Gas customers need to be signed up to PeakSave.









PeakSave is available to all British Gas customers with a smart meter that sign up to half hourly reads and encourages households to switch the bulk of their energy use to quieter times in the week. British Gas said more than 425,000 customers taking part in PeakSave Sundays have been paid £2.5m so far.

Catherine O’Kelly, managing director of British Gas Energy at British Gas, said: “The results from the scheme so far have been really positive and show that half price electricity on Sundays is helping our customer to save money while also shifting usage away from peak times.

“We expect the benefit of these savings to increase through the winter, as home energy usage goes up, and we hope to welcome even more customers to the PeakSave scheme to take advantage of the savings.” The PeakSave Winter events aim to reduce strain on the UK’s energy grid during peak times by encouraging customers to shift their usage, to use 30 per cent less energy than usual during the event.

British Gas customers benefit from potential savings and receive 50 per cent off all electricity between 11 am and 4 pm every Sunday, including Christmas Day, as part of PeakSave Sundays. An ESO spokesperson said: “Our forecasts show electricity supply margins are expected to be tighter than normal.”