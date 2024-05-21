Brianna Tabilas becomes first woman on Guam to become certified investment management analyst | Money

Guam now has its first woman to receive a certified investment management analyst, CIMA, designation, a notable global finance qualification.

Brianna T. Tabilas, an investment portfolio associate with David Beaver & Associates (DB&A) of Raymond James, received the CIMA designation on May 1, according to a press release from DB&A.

Tabilas, who is also a certified plan fiduciary advisor, is now one of four investment professionals on Guam with the CIMA designation, and the first woman to receive the certification.

“I pursued this certification for self-enrichment and took another step toward becoming a financial advisor, which is my goal,” said Tabilas, who earned her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with a concentration in finance and economics, at the University of Guam in 2020.

Tabilas, who joined the DB&A team in 2018, said what she learned through the CIMA program allows her to guide clients more effectively when they’re making important investment decisions.

“Continuing education is important to the Raymond James organization, and we know this sets us apart from our competitors,” Tabilas said.

A 2016 graduate of the Academy of Our Lady of Guam, Tabilas looks forward to seeing more women become investment professionals.

“I hope to inspire other women in my industry to continue learning and aspire for certifications that can make them better in their careers,” Tabilas said. “It will allow us to help Guam residents build their wealth and improve their quality of life.”

David Beaver, CPFA, CIMA, CPWA, CPM, and DB&A senior vice president for wealth management, said the company is “extremely proud of Brianna for her diligence in pursuing her CIMA certification and becoming the first female on the island to accomplish this achievement.”

“In addition to expanding her knowledge, her new CIMA title means that she offers a level of expertise that our clients expect from David Beaver & Associates,” Beaver said.

The Investments and Wealth Institutes certifies and issues the CIMA credentials for investment management professionals.

Guam currently has four CIMA-certified professionals, all of whom are Raymond James investment advisors: Daniel Arnaud Roland, CIMA, AIFA, MBA, CSRIC, managing director, senior institutional consultant, and founder and principal consultant of the Asia Pacific Group of Raymond James; Jason Miyashita, senior vice president of investments and senior institutional consultant of the Asia Pacific Group of Raymond James; Beaver; and Tabilas.

