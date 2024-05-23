Break down of Arizona gas prices and how to save money

PHOENIX (AZFamily) — Driving somewhere this Memorial Day weekend? You’re not alone! According to AAA Arizona, about 933,000 people in our state are expected to travel for the long weekend, with 87% of travelers driving.

HOW EXPENSIVE WILL GAS BE FOR MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND IN ARIZONA?

The latest numbers show the current average across the state is about $3.87. At this time last year, it was $4.61. “Well last year we had pipeline issues, refinery outages, and maintenance that was all kind of causing gas prices to skyrocket,” said Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. He says refinery maintenance in Texas caused a huge squeeze on the supply last year, but that’s not the case this year.

WHERE CAN YOU FIND THE LEAST EXPENSIVE GAS IN ARIZONA?

As of Tuesday afternoon, De Haan said the least expensive gas in Arizona is in the Yuma area in the $3.22 range.

If you’re heading out this weekend, you can keep track of the prices on the go using this map. Arizona’s Family checked it out, and on Thursday morning, some stations off of the I-8 in Yuma were as low as $3.15.

HOW EXPENSIVE IS GAS IN OTHER STATES LIKE CALIFORNIA?

The most expensive gas in the country is in California, according to De Haan. He says the average is over $5 a gallon.

“If you’re headed down I-10, definitely fill up on the Arizona side,” he said. “There’s almost a $2 a gallon difference between filling up on the California side and the Arizona side. If you’re headed deeper to areas like San Diego the average still there $5.10 a gallon in San Diego.”

HOW CAN I SAVE MONEY?

On Thursday, Circle K is offering 40 cents off a gallon from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

De Haan says how you drive is a big factor in how many miles you get out of every gallon. If you’re flooring it from light to light, he thinks you’ll probably have to spend the equivalent of $6 or $7 because you’re not as efficient. De Haan also suggests using your cruise control. “Driving more defensively instead of racing light to light,” he added. “Not using your AC if you’re just sitting parked when your car is not efficient. All act to help improve your efficiency.”

Another key thing in saving money is to shop around and look for rewards programs, including Circle K, Shell and Safeway all have rewards programs.

WHAT WILL PRICES LOOK LIKE FOR THE REST OF THE SUMMER?

With spring nearly behind us, De Haan says gas prices are generally higher on Memorial Day and will likely fall as we get closer to the Fourth of July. That, of course, is contingent on any major refinery issues and hurricane season.

“It’s really those unexpected outages that are really the only wildcard this summer,” he said. “If things go smoothly, like they have this spring, prices tend to be at their highest in the spring. Not in the summer. Because of maximum pressure from refinery maintenance and the change over to summer gasoline.”

