Bravura appoints APAC and EMEA CEOs

Bravura has appointed two chief executives for the Asia Pacific (APAC) and Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) regions.

The ASX-listed financial software firm has promoted Paul Dunn for APAC and Chris Spencer will lead EMEA with immediate effect.

Dunn has worked at Bravura for five years and is currently APAC managing director while Spencer is based in London and has worked at Bravura as a managing director since November 2022.

Spencer will also be supported by London-based Chris Biddick who will take up the role of managing director – transfer agency, responsible for growing the business’s clients and prospects.

The decision to appoint two leaders is intended to improve the structure of its global teams to accelerate operating and financial performance.

Andrew Russell, group CEO and managing director, said: “This is a crucial step in the evolution of Bravura, helping us further streamline our business and form ever closer relationships with our clients.

“Since joining the business earlier this year, I’ve been hugely impressed with the impact Chris and Paul have made in their regions and both will play important roles in aligning our organisation with our markets, products, and clients moving forward.

“Our new structure will set ourselves up for future success and ultimately ensure we continue to provide a suite of industry-leading solutions throughout the wealth value chain to help our clients unlock value, create scale, and achieve operational efficiency gains.”

Russell joined the firm in July 2023 and was formerly CEO and managing director of Class, which was later acquired by HUB24 in February 2022. He initially served as interim Bravura chair from April to June 2023.

He was the firm’s third leader in three years after the departure of Libby Roy in June 2023 after 10 months and Andrew Parsons who held the role from September 2021 to August 2022.