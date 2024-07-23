Brandi Glanville Net Worth 2024: How Much Money Does RHOBH Star Make?

Brandi Glanville, aka Brandi Lynn Glanville, rose to prominence following her successful stint in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Now, fans wish to get more information on her sources of earnings. So, here are all the details about Brandi Glanville’s net worth in 2024.

What is Brandi Glanville’s net worth in 2024?

Brandi Glanville has an estimated net worth of $5 million in 2024.

Brandi Glanville’s net worth in 2024 consists of earnings from her modeling gigs, reality TV appearances, and business ventures. Additionally, she makes money from her social media endorsements, book sales, and real estate investments.

She rose to prominence with her appearance in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Glanville initially joined the show as a friend of the housewives. Soon, she became a permanent cast member for three seasons. Additionally, she featured in other popular reality shows like Celebrity Big Brother U.K. and Celebrity Big Brother U.S.

What does Brandi Glanville do for a living?

Brandi Glanville is a reality TV star, former model, and businesswoman. She has mostly earned money from her modeling assignments, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills appearances, and business ventures.

As of now, Glanville has not announced any of her projects. However, she was in the news recently for denying her hookup rumors with Jax Taylor.

Brandi Glanville’s earnings explained — how does she make money?

Brandi Glanville earns money from various professional pursuits, including modeling gigs, reality TV appearances, and real estate investments.

Modeling: Brandi Glanville is a former well-known model. She has worked in famous cities and featured in numerous magazines, which reportedly include, Cosmopolitan, NW, and Glamour.

Reality TV appearances: Glanville became an overnight sensation with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She was reportedly paid $175,000 per season.

Business venture: Brandi Glanville launched her own wine label known as Unfiltered Blonde. This would have further led to a growth in her income.

Real estate investments: In 2017, Brandi Glanville and ex-husband Eddie Cibrian reportedly sold their posh home for $4.3 million. Later, the couple moved to another luxurious home worth $2.5 million. However, they ended up selling this house for $2.2 million in the wake of their divorce, as per reports.

Social media: Glanville is a bonafide influencer with 682k followers. She subsequently earns by giving personalized shoutouts from her Cameo page.

Book sales: Glanville’s book Drinking and Tweeting: And Other Brandi Blunders emerged as a New York Times Best Seller. Further, she also wrote Drinking and Dating: P.S. Social Media Is Ruining Romance.